The original "Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang: The Magical Car" was written in 1964 as a children's novel by Ian Fleming, for his son Caspar. Yes, the man famous for bringing us "007", James Bond, wrote a children's book. The musical "Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang" was loosely adapted as a 1968 film of the same name, and has been performed on stages across the country for years. As the story goes, a down-on-his-luck inventor, Commander Caractacus Pott, buys and renovates an old racecar and turns into a fancy vehicle for his children. Then they go off on a magical fantasy adventure to save their grandfather in a far-off land.
Snowflake High School students will be performing the colorful, energetic and whimsical production of "Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang" in March.
An excited ensemble
"This play will be 'Truly Scrumptious'," said lead actress Cosette Allen, who plays the role of Truly.
Caroline Merrill said, "I am in the performances of the songs 'Toot Sweets' and 'Sewer Child'. I am excited about dancing and all the colors. I have cerebral palsy and I have been practicing the dance without my forearm crutches."
One of the production directors, Cami Bjornn, said, "We are so excited to show our audience a fantastic show! So much hard work and dedication from the students, directors and volunteers who have made this another successful musical!"
Kelicia Merrill plays the role of a chef. She said, "I get to yell at people." She is also in the ensemble.
Lorabelle Tenney plays Commander Caractacus Pott’s daughter. She said, “I get to be a kid again.”
A committed cast
Anna Merrill, in charge of media, advertisements, make-up and photography, said the students started tryouts for the play in October. The main characters began rehearsals in December and the rest of the cast officially started rehearsals in January, every night.
Merrill said, "It's a very fast play. Nearly one hundred students are participating in this colorful and energetic production. They rehearse basically from January to March, to be ready. The students also commit to one Saturday a month from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They actually commit to that on a contract. They'd rather do that than have it stretched out three to six months, and they've done a fabulous job doing this."
There are two leads each in two casts — Andrew Kupfer, Alise Chlarson, Brekken Brimhall and Cosette Allen. The production directors are Ben Peterson, Cami Bjornn and Alethia Broderick. Costumes are created by Natalie Bowman, Crystal Birdno and other volunteers.
"Come witness my birthday party on stage and have a blast!" said Brock Bjornn, who portrays Baron.
"This play is energetic and very exciting," said Dune Brimhall, who is in the performances of "Bombie Samba" and "Me Ol’ Bamboo" from the musical.
"There is always a new trick up our sleeves and a pun around every corner," said dancer Lydia Tucker, who appears in "Me Ol' Bamboo," "Bombie Samba" and "Toot Sweets."
Trey Tucker, who appears as Lord Scrumptious, said, “'Me Ol’ Bamboo' is possibly the hardest and funniest song we have ever done."
Performance schedule:
March 3 at 7 p.m.
March 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
March 6, 9, 10 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $6 each and can be bought online with a $1 fee at GoFan.co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.