The original "Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang: The Magical Car" was written in 1964 as a children's novel by Ian Fleming, for his son Caspar. Yes, the man famous for bringing us "007", James Bond, wrote a children's book. The musical "Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang" was loosely adapted as a 1968 film of the same name, and has been performed on stages across the country for years. As the story goes, a down-on-his-luck inventor, Commander Caractacus Pott, buys and renovates an old racecar and turns into a fancy vehicle for his children. Then they go off on a magical fantasy adventure to save their grandfather in a far-off land.

Snowflake High School students will be performing the colorful, energetic and whimsical production of "Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang" in March.

Merri Taylor is a freelance writer covering the Snowflake and Taylor areas. Email her at aznewsranch@hotmail.com.

