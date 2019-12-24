Editor’s note: The CLUBS & MEETINGS calendar runs every Tuesday. To submit a meeting or club activity, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Thursday, Dec. 26
CONCHO VALLEY: Philosophy Cafe led by Jay Clark, retired professor of San Diego State University meets on the second Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Concho Valley Library. Share your thoughts. For more information, call Felomina Genilla-Garvin at 406-443-3359.
LAKESIDE: Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road, hosts two book study groups every Thursday, “A Course in Love” from 10 a.m.-noon and “A Course in Miracles” from 12-2 p.m. Bring a sack lunch. For more information call 928-368-5002.
LAKESIDE: Hand & Foot games played after lunch from 12:30-3 p.m. meeting Monday, Wednesday and Thursday every week at Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Drive. The center will teach those new to the game. If you would like to join for lunch prior to the game, call 928-368-5869 by 10 a.m. to make your reservation.
LAKESIDE: Codependents Anonymous meeting every Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Solterra, 5408 AZ-260, in the event room.The only requirement for membership is a desire for healthy and loving relationships
OVERGAARD: Girl Scouts meet on the second and fourth Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at Rim Country Senior & Community Center, 2171 B Street. For more information, call 928-535-5525.
SHOW LOW: Family Storytime every Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. for kids up to age 3-5 and their parents/caregivers. Hear stories, play games, sing songs and do crafts at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
SHOW LOW: White Mountain Optimists meet at 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Thursday at Pizza Factory, 100 N. White Mountain Road #103. Visitors are always welcome.
SHOW LOW: First Steps to Recovery at Blue Vase Recovery Center meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. at Cooley St. by Chase Bank. The meeting is for the addict that has realized it’s time to start the process of change in their lives. The group helps people find themselves again. To show you through other experiences that a clean and sober life is possible at any age or gender. The only requirement to attend is you have to be over 18 and have been clean and sober for 24 hours before attending. For more information, call 928-358-0305.
SHOW LOW: Carve with woodcarvers every Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Show Low Historical Museum, 561 E. Deuce of Clubs. Bring a project and carve with the White Mountain Regal Woodcarvers. Beginning woodcarvers and visitors are encouraged to come, carve and socialize with other artists. Participation is free. For more information, call 928-532-7115.
SHOW LOW: The Show Low Writer’s Workshop offered at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains Center for the Arts on the second and fourth Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon. Free to the public. The group will participate in writing exercises designed to get them writing and having fun. Beginner to expert writers are invited to attend.
SHOW LOW: Paint with Friends held every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountain Center for the Arts, 251 Penrod Road. Open to the public and participation is free. Bring an art project and work with other artists. Socialize and help each other. Bring a lunch if you like. For more information, call the center at 928-532-2296.
SNOWFLAKE: Anxiety Management Group meets every Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at Snowflake Medical Center, 590 S. Main St. Each group session will cover a different tool for relaxation or self-care, instruction on how to identify and change a type of anxious thinking, and a tip for diet or natural lifestyle changes. For more information, call Jennifer Rivera at 928-358-6099 or jrivera@summithealthcare.net to register or just come by.
Friday, Dec. 27
PINETOP: Adult Chess Club at 3 p.m. (second and fourth Friday) at Pinetop-Lakeside Public Library, 1595 Johnson Dr. For more information, call 928-368-6688.
SHOW LOW: Bridge (Fridays) at 1 p.m. at Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil. If you like to play, get three friends together and join the existing group.
SHOW LOW: Celebrate Recovery (every Friday) from 6-9 p.m. for anyone whose hurting, habits, hangups, addiction, depression. Dinner and dessert included at Grace Church, 700 S. 19th Ave. Dinner (donation only). For more information or if you need to talk with someone asap or are in crisis, call Kim Peterson at 928-358-9930 or Mike Peterson at 928-358-3907.
Saturday, Dec. 28
LAKESIDE: The John Birch Society, an American political advocacy group that supports anti-communism limited government and provides Americans with educational materials programs, campaigns and organizational leadership to restore our constitutional republic. The group meets on the last Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at Solterra Senior Living. For more information, call Valerie Borrego at 928-301-7571.
Monday, Dec. 30
LAKESIDE: Adult Craft Club from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Monday at the Pinetop-Lakeside Public Library, 1595 Johnson Dr. The club is for anyone who has a hand craft project, join for crafting and conversation. If you crochet, knit, do bead work, paint, scrape book, leather work, etc. bring your project to the library to work on. You may make a friend or pick up a new technique. Enjoy some good conversation while you hand craft. For questions or more information, call the programs librarian at 928-368-6688.
LAKESIDE: White Mountain Quilters meets every Monday from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Drive. For more information, call 928-368-5869.
OVERGAARD: Pine Needle Quilt group meets every Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 2750 Mogollon Drive.
SHOW LOW: Hand and foot game starts at 12:45 p.m. every Monday and Thursday at the Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil. For more information, call the center at 928-532-0656.
SHOW LOW: Code Explorers meets Mondays from 4-5 p.m. at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. Kids can learn basic coding skills online through a site called Educode. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
SNOWFLAKE: Card stamping (Mondays) and thrift store (when open sign is displayed) with Jan Winters from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cedar Hills Senior Center, 9419 Concho Highway (near mile marker 12). For more information, call Jan at 928-536-2765.
