Community Presbyterian Church's Bear Tree blesses foster kids

PINETOP — Each year before Christmas the congregation of Community Presbyterian Church (CPC) begins their annual Bear Tree Mission which provides gift bags for foster children in Navajo and Apache counties. This year they were able to make Christmas special for 50 children.
Working directly with Tammy Skelly-Morales of Child Protective Services (CPS) and her social workers, the church committee — Mary Freemon, Sheila Hogan, Interim Pastor Bob Leivers, Pat Mecey and Arlene Kerr — put 50 bears on the church Christmas tree and all 50 were returned. Included in the gifts this year were seven bicycles and several skateboards.
CPS filled their vehicle with the Christmas packages on Thursday, Dec. 12 for delivery to the children in time for Christmas.
CPC is located at 1940 S. Penrod Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.