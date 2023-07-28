Jennifer Stein, filmmaker, educator and creator of 'Travis: The True Story of Travis Walton' (2015), was the guest speaker at the Arizona Archaeological Society Agave House Chapter on July 26 at the Rim Country Senior Center. Sitting beside her is Agave House Chapter President Richard Gonsalves.
Toni Gibbons/Independent
It may not look like much today, but Gobleki Tepe in what is now Turkey was once a center of human activity 12,000 years ago.
Teomancimit/Wikimedia commons
One of the stelae, or standing stones, is shown at Gobleki Tepe.
OVERGAARD — Few things fire our imagination more than the ancient ruins of civilizations that once thrived and have now fallen. In her lecture for the Arizona Archaeological Society Agave House Chapter, on July 26 at the Rim Country Senior Center, Jennifer Stein, filmmaker and educator, brought those imaginations to life as she shared the story of Gobekli Tepe.
Older than the pyramids and resembling the standing stones found in Greece, India and Easter Island, the ruins of Gobekli Tepe (translated as "Potbelly Hill"), located near the city of Urfa in southeastern Turkey, were brought to the attention of Turkish authorities and archeologists when the grape farmer who owned the land kept hitting stone structures during the planting and cultivation of his grapes.
