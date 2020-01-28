Editor’s note: The CLUBS & MEETINGS calendar runs every Tuesday. To submit a meeting or club activity, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
LAKESIDE: Beginning Bridge classes every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1694 Johnson Drive. Reservations required. For more information or to reserve, call 928-368-5869.
LAKESIDE: Grief Support Group — You Are Not Alone “offering hope to those who grieve” meets every Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 1789 W. Commerce Dr. (near Blue Ridge Junior High). Free and open to the public. The group provides a safe and supportive environment to share experiences and also provides tools which will help those grieving transition through this difficult time. For more information, call Hospice Compassus at 928-368-4400.
LAKESIDE: Flying Rook board game night meets from 6-9 p.m. every Tuesday at 476 W. White Mountain Blvd. $7. For more information, call Jeff Robinson at 928-242-4208.
LAKESIDE: High Country Barbershop Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Blue Ridge High School in main campus music room, 1200 W. White Mountain Blvd. If interested in a cappella singing, call director Theresa Dick, PhD at 928-242-0934 or Everett Peterson, chorus manager at 928-369-6986.
OVERGAARD: Chamber of Commerce regular meeting on second Tuesday at the Rim Community Senior Center, 2171 B. St. Refreshments served at 5:30 p.m. Great opportunity to network, meet new people and find out what is going on in the community. Free and open to the public.
SHOW LOW: Mommy & Me meets Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. for kids up to 5 and their parents/caregivers. Each month features different theme, choices include music, sensory, movement, arts and crafts and technology at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
SHOW LOW: Bingo (Tuesdays) at 1 p.m. at Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil. Great exercise for your brain and fun at the same time.
SHOW LOW: A spiritual God based workshop and open conversation on a book story “A Course of Love” every other Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil. The only thing you need to bring is an open mind and think out of the box. For more information, call Karole at 928-537-3879.
SHOW LOW: LEGO Club from 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. Extension of regular LEGO Club, more advanced LEGO users can build kits together with other participants. All supplies are provided. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
SHOW LOW: NAMI Family Support Group meets from 6-7:30 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday) at Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, 2200 E. Show Low Lake Road in conference room 4. The group is led by family members of individuals living with mental illness. It is a peer-led support group for family members, caregivers and loved ones of individuals living with mental illness. Gain insight from the challenges and successes of others facing similar circumstances. Free to participants. Visit website at www.namiwmaz.org.
SHOW LOW: First Steps to Recovery at Blue Vase Recovery Center meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. at Cooley St. by Chase Bank. The meeting is for the addict that has realized it’s time to start the process of change in their lives. The group helps people find themselves again. To show you through other experiences that a clean and sober life is possible at any age or gender. The only requirement to attend is you have to be over 18 and have been clean and sober for 24 hours before attending. For more information, call 928-358-0305.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Lions Club meets Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. at Licano’s Restaurant, 573 W. Deuce of Clubs. Lions International Clubs, the largest nonprofit organization supports many causes such as giving sight and hearing, serving youth, awarding grants and helping during disasters. Locally the club supports Camp Tatiyee, purchases eyeglasses for children and adults, provides scholarships to qualifying high school seniors and assists mountain communities. If interested in becoming a Lion, contact Phyllis Clark at 602-999-6864.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
LAKESIDE: Hand & Foot games played after lunch from 12:30-3 p.m. meeting Monday, Wednesday and Thursday every week at Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Drive. The center will teach those new to the game. If you would like to join for lunch prior to the game, call 928-368-5869 by 10 a.m. to make your reservation.
LAKESIDE: Needle Art group meets every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Drive. Attendees knit, crochet, embroider and laugh a lot. Bring your project and join the group. For more information, call the center at 928-368-5869.
LAKESIDE: Teen Scene meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Pinetop Lakeside Public Library, 1595 Johnson Drive. For more information, call 928-368-6688, ext. 2.
LAKESIDE: Rim Talkers Toastmasters Club meets Wednesdays from 6:15-7:15 p.m. at the Solterra Senior Living, 5408 White Mountain Blvd, event room-first floor. Learn-by-doing workshop where participants sharpen their speaking and leadership skills in a fun, no-pressure atmosphere. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit: http://rimtalkers.toastmastersclubs.org/
SHOW LOW: Itsy-Bitsy Storytime every Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. for kids up to age 3 and their parents/caregivers. Hear stories, play games, sing songs and do crafts at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
SHOW LOW: Homeschool group meets Wednesday from 11-12 p.m. for all school age kids at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. Homeschool families invited to participate in activities with themes changing from week-to-week. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
SHOW LOW: Scrabble Group meet every Wednesday at 1 p.m.at Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil. All ages welcome. For more information, call Karolyn at 928-537-3879.
SHOW LOW: TOPS, non-profit weight loss support group helping millions to Take Off Pounds Sensibly, offers tools and programs for healthy living and weight management with exceptional group fellowship at a low cost. Members encourage each other to succeed, and when they do, they keep coming to meetings to help mentor those who just signed up. The group meets Wednesdays at the Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil. Private weigh-in’s from 8:15-8:50 a.m. with a meeting following at 9 a.m. For information call, Susie at 928-537-4211 or Betty, 520-458-0097.
SHOW LOW: Easy exercise (Wednesdays) from 10-10:30 a.m. at Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil. Let’s get moving.
SHOW LOW: Truth Seekers designed for children pre-K through fourth grade using the Jesus Story Book Bible is held Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at White Mountain Bible Church on Show Low Lake Road. Children will memorize verses, play games and break into their grade groups during lesson time to talk about how Jesus is in every story of the Bible. Truth seekers. For more information, contact the church at 928-537-3052 or Shayna da Cruz at shayna@ wmbcsl.org
Thursday, Jan. 30
LAKESIDE: Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road, hosts two book study groups every Thursday, “A Course in Love” from 10 a.m.-noon and “A Course in Miracles” from 12-2 p.m. Bring a sack lunch. For more information call 928-368-5002.
LAKESIDE: Codependents Anonymous meets every Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Solterra, 5408 AZ-260, in the event room. The only requirement for membership is a desire for healthy and loving relationships.
SHOW LOW: Paint With Friends held every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arts Alliance of the White Mountain Center for the Arts, 251 Penrod Road. Open to the public. Bring an art project and work with other artists. Socialize and help each other. Bring a lunch if you like. Participation is free. For more information, call the center at 928-532-2296.
SHOW LOW: Family Storytime every Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. for kids up to age 3-5 and their parents/caregivers. Hear stories, play games, sing songs and do crafts at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
SHOW LOW: First Steps to Recovery at Blue Vase Recovery Center meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. at Cooley St. by Chase Bank. The meeting is for the addict that has realized it’s time to start the process of change in their lives. The group helps people find themselves again. To show you through other experiences that a clean and sober life is possible at any age or gender. The only requirement to attend is you have to be over 18 and have been clean and sober for 24 hours before attending. For more information, call 928-358-0305.
SHOW LOW: Hand and foot game starts at 12:45 p.m. every Monday and Thursday at the Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil. For more information, call the center at 928-532-0656.
SHOW LOW: Carve with woodcarvers every Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Show Low Historical Museum, 561 E. Deuce of Clubs. Bring a project and carve with the White Mountain Regal Woodcarvers. Beginning woodcarvers and visitors are encouraged to come, carve and socialize with other artists. Participation is free. For more information, call 928-532-7115.
SHOW LOW: Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers of Navajo County meet last Thursday at 4 p.m. at 580 E. Old Linden Road, Suite 7. For NCSO information, call 928-524-4741.
SNOWFLAKE: Anxiety Management Group meets every Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at Snowflake Medical Center, 590 S. Main St. Each group session will cover a different tool for relaxation or self-care, instruction on how to identify and change a type of anxious thinking, and a tip for diet or natural lifestyle changes. For more information, call Jennifer Rivera at 928-358-6099 or jrivera@summithealthcare.net to register or just come by.
Friday, Jan. 31
LAKESIDE: Hand & Foot games played after lunch from 12:30-3 p.m. meeting Monday, Wednesday and Thursday every week at Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Drive. The center will teach those new to the game. If you would like to join for lunch prior to the game, call 928-368-5869 by 10 a.m. to make your reservation.
OVERGAARD: Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers of Navajo County (Cedar Hills Unit) meets last Friday at 6 p.m.at 2188 W. Country Club Drive. For NCSO information, call 928-524-4741.
SHOW LOW: Bridge (Fridays) at 1 p.m. at Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil. If you like to play, get three friends together and join the existing group.
SHOW LOW: Game Zone meets Fridays from 2:3:30 p.m. for kids and teens ages 8-18 at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. Participants have a choice between playing board games or Wii. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
SHOW LOW: Celebrate Recovery (every Friday) from 6-9 p.m. for anyone whose hurting, habits, hangups, addiction, depression. Dinner and dessert included at Grace Church, 700 S. 19th Ave. Dinner (donation only). For more information or if you need to talk with someone asap or are in crisis, call Kim Peterson at 928-358-9930 or Mike Peterson at 928-358-3907.
Saturday, Feb. 1
LAKESIDE: MUFON (Mutual UFO Network meets on the first Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday at Solterra Senior Living, 5408 Arizona Highway 260.
SHOW LOW: Music Jam is hosted by the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains Center for the Arts on first Saturday from 2-4 p.m. Bring your instrument and jam. In general acoustic instruments are preferred. The public is welcome to come and listen and enjoy the event.
SHOW LOW: White Mountain Poetry Circle meets the first Saturday from 4-5 p.m. on the first Saturday at Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St., in the library meeting room.
Sunday, Feb. 2
SHOW LOW: White Mountain Gem and Mineral Club meets on the first Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Show Low VFW Post 9907, 381 N. Central Ave. For more information, call Rose Fowers at 928-537-2195.
Monday, Feb. 3
LAKESIDE: Adult Craft Club from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Monday at the Pinetop-Lakeside Public Library, 1595 Johnson Dr. The club is for anyone who has a hand craft project, join for crafting and conversation. If you crochet, knit, do bead work, paint, scrapbook, leather work, etc. bring your project to the library to work on. You may make a friend or pick up a new technique. Enjoy some good conversation while you hand craft. For questions or more information, call the programs librarian at 928-368-6688.
LAKESIDE: White Mountain Quilters meets every Monday from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Drive. For more information, call 928-368-5869.
LAKESIDE: Hand & Foot games played after lunch from 12:30-3 p.m. meeting Monday, Wednesday and Thursday every week at Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Drive. The center will teach those new to the game. If you would like to join for lunch prior to the game, call 928-368-5869 by 10 a.m. to make your reservation.
OVERGAARD: Pine Needle Quilt group meets every Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 2750 Mogollon Drive.
SNOWFLAKE: Card stamping (Mondays) and thrift store (when open sign is displayed) with Jan Winters from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cedar Hills Senior Center, 9419 Concho Highway (near mile marker 12). For more information, call Jan at 928-536-2765.
