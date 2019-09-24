Editor’s note: The CLUBS & MEETINGS calendar runs every Tuesday. To submit a meeting or club activity, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
LAKESIDE: Beginning Bridge classes every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1694 Johnson Drive. Reservations required. For more information or to reserve, call 928-368-5869.
LAKESIDE: Grief Support Group — You Are Not Alone “offering hope to those who grieve” meets every Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 1789 W. Commerce Dr. (near Blue Ridge Junior High). Free and open to the public. The group provides a safe and supportive environment to share experiences and also provides tools which will help those grieving transition through this difficult time. For more information, call Hospice Compassus at 928-368-4400.
LAKESIDE: Flying Rook board game night meets from 6-9 p.m. every Tuesday at 476 W. White Mountain Blvd. $7. For more information, call Jeff Robinson at 928-242-4208.
LAKESIDE: High Country Barbershop Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Blue Ridge High School in main campus music room, 1200 W. White Mountain Blvd. If interested in a cappella singing, call director Theresa Dick, PhD at 928-242-0934 or Everett Peterson, chorus manager at 928-369-6986.
SHOW LOW: Bingo (Tuesdays) at 1 p.m. at Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil. Great exercise for your brain and fun at the same time.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Lions Club meets Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. at Licano’s Restaurant, 573 W. Deuce of Clubs. Lions International Clubs, the largest nonprofit organization supports many causes such as giving sight and hearing, serving youth, awarding grants and helping during disasters. Locally the club supports Camp Tatiyee, purchases eyeglasses for children and adults, provides scholarships to qualifying high school seniors and assists mountain communities. If interested in becoming a Lion, contact Phyllis Clark at 602-999-6864.
SHOW LOW: NAMI Family Support Group meets from 6-7:30 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday) at Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, 2200 E. Show Low Lake Road in conference room 4. The group is led by family members of individuals living with mental illness. It is a peer-led support group for family members, caregivers and loved ones of individuals living with mental illness. Gain insight from the challenges and successes of others facing similar circumstances. Free to participants. Visit website at www.namiwmaz.org.
SHOW LOW: First Steps to Recovery at Blue Vase Recovery Center meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. at Cooley St. by Chase Bank. The meeting is for the addict that has realized it’s time to start the process of change in their lives. The group helps people find themselves again. To show you through other experiences that a clean and sober life is possible at any age or gender. The only requirement to attend is you have to be over 18 and have been clean and sober for 24 hours before attending. For more information, call 928-358-0305.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Planning & Zoning Commission meeting at 7 p.m. at Show Low City Library, council chambers.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
LAKESIDE: Hand & Foot games played after lunch from 12:30-3 p.m. meeting Monday, Wednesday and Thursday every week at Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Drive. The center will teach those new to the game. If you would like to join for lunch prior to the game, call 928-368-5869 by 10 a.m. to make your reservation.
LAKESIDE: Needle Art group meets every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Drive. Attendees knit, crochet, embroider and laugh a lot. Bring your project and join the group. For more information, call the center at 928-368-5869.
LAKESIDE: Cancer Support Group meets the second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at Solterra Senior Living, 5408 W. White Mountain Blvd in the event room. Public welcome. For more information, call 928-242-4617. Anyone how has been touched by cancer is invited to attend the meeting.
LAKESIDE: Rim Talkers Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15-7:15 p.m. at the Solterra Senior Living, 5408 White Mountain Blvd, event room-first floor. Learn-by-doing workshop where participants sharpen their speaking and leadership skills in a fun, no-pressure atmosphere. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit: http://rimtalkers.toastmastersclubs.org/
SHOW LOW: Scrabble Group meet every Wednesday at 1 p.m.at Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil. All ages welcome. For more information, call Karolyn at 928-537-3879.
SHOW LOW: TOPS, non-profit weight loss support group helping millions to Take Off Pounds Sensibly, offers tools and programs for healthy living and weight management with exceptional group fellowship at a low cost. Members encourage each other to succeed, and when they do, they keep coming to meetings to help mentor those who just signed up. The group meets Wednesdays at the Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil. Private weigh-in’s from 8:15-8:50 a.m. with a meeting following at 9 a.m. For information call, Susie at 928-537-4211 or Betty, 520-458-0097.
SHOW LOW: Easy exercise (Wednesdays) from 10-10:30 a.m. at Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil. Let’s get moving.
Thursday, Sept. 26
CONCHO VALLEY: Philosophy Cafe led by Jay Clark, retired professor of San Diego State University meets on the second Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Concho Valley Library. Share your thoughts. For more information, call Felomina Genilla-Garvin at 406-443-3359.
LAKESIDE: Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road, hosts two book study groups every Thursday, “A Course in Love” from 10 a.m.-noon and “A Course in Miracles” from 12-2 p.m. Bring a sack lunch. For more information call 928-368-5002.
LAKESIDE: Hand & Foot games played after lunch from 12:30-3 p.m. meeting Monday, Wednesday and Thursday every week at Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Drive. The center will teach those new to the game. If you would like to join for lunch prior to the game, call 928-368-5869 by 10 a.m. to make your reservation.
LAKESIDE: Codependents Anonymous meeting every Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Solterra, 5408 AZ-260, in the event room.The only requirement for membership is a desire for healthy and loving relationships
OVERGAARD: Mountain Town Artist meeting every Thursday from 12-4 p.m. at the Heber-Overgaard Fire Department, 2061 Lumber Valley Rd. Bring a sack lunch and your sketchbook or project you are working on.
OVERGAARD: Girl Scouts meet on the second and fourth Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at Rim Country Senior & Community Center, 2171 B Street. For more information, call 928-535-5525.
SHOW LOW: White Mountain Optimists meet at 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Thursday at Pizza Factory, 100 N. White Mountain Road #103. Visitors are always welcome.
SHOW LOW: First Steps to Recovery at Blue Vase Recovery Center meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. at Cooley St. by Chase Bank. The meeting is for the addict that has realized it’s time to start the process of change in their lives. The group helps people find themselves again. To show you through other experiences that a clean and sober life is possible at any age or gender. The only requirement to attend is you have to be over 18 and have been clean and sober for 24 hours before attending. For more information, call 928-358-0305.
SHOW LOW: Hand and foot game starts at 12:45 p.m. every Monday and Thursday at the Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil. For more information, call the center at 928-532-0656.
SHOW LOW: Carve with woodcarvers every Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Show Low Historical Museum, 561 E. Deuce of Clubs. Bring a project and carve with the White Mountain Regal Woodcarvers. Beginning woodcarvers and visitors are encouraged to come, carve and socialize with other artists. Participation is free. For more information, call 928-532-7115.
SHOW LOW: The Show Low Writer’s Workshop offered at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains Center for the Arts on the second and fourth Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon. Free to the public. The group will participate in writing exercises designed to get them writing and having fun. Beginner to expert writers are invited to attend.
SHOW LOW: Paint with Friends held every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountain Center for the Arts, 251 Penrod Road. Open to the public and participation is free. Bring an art project and work with other artists. Socialize and help each other. Bring a lunch if you like. For more information, call the center at 928-532-2296.
SNOWFLAKE: Anxiety Management Group meets every Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at Snowflake Medical Center, 590 S. Main St. Each group session will cover a different tool for relaxation or self-care, instruction on how to identify and change a type of anxious thinking, and a tip for diet or natural lifestyle changes. For more information, call Jennifer Rivera at 928-358-6099 or jrivera@summithealthcare.net to register or just come by.
Friday, Sept. 27
SHOW LOW: Bridge (Fridays) at 1 p.m. at Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil. If you like to play, get three friends together and join the existing group.
SHOW LOW: Celebrate Recovery (every Friday) from 6-9 p.m. for anyone whose hurting, habits, hangups, addiction, depression. Dinner and dessert included at Grace Church, 700 S. 19th Ave. Dinner (donation only). For more information or if you need to talk with someone asap or are in crisis, call Kim Peterson at 928-358-9930 or Mike Peterson at 928-358-3907.
Saturday, Sept. 28
LAKESIDE: The John Birch Society, an American political advocacy group that supports anti-communism limited government and provides Americans with educational materials programs, campaigns and organizational leadership to restore our constitutional republic. The group meets on the last Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at Solterra Senior Living. For more information, call Valerie Borrego at 928-301-7571.
Monday, Sept. 30
LAKESIDE: Adult Craft Club from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Monday at the Pinetop-Lakeside Public Library, 1595 Johnson Dr. The club is for anyone who has a hand craft project, join for crafting and conversation. If you crochet, knit, do bead work, paint, scrape book, leather work, etc. bring your project to the library to work on. You may make a friend or pick up a new technique. Enjoy some good conversation while you hand craft. For questions or more information, call the programs librarian at 928-368-6688.
LAKESIDE: White Mountain Quilters meets every Monday from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Drive. For more information, call 928-368-5869.
LAKESIDE: Hand & Foot games played after lunch from 12:30-3 p.m. meeting Monday, Wednesday and Thursday every week at Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Drive. The center will teach those new to the game. If you would like to join for lunch prior to the game, call 928-368-5869 by 10 a.m. to make your reservation.
OVERGAARD: Pine Needle Quilt group meets every Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 2750 Mogollon Drive.
SHOW LOW: Hand and foot game starts at 12:45 p.m. every Monday and Thursday at the Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil. For more information, call the center at 928-532-0656.
SNOWFLAKE: Card stamping (Mondays) and thrift store (when open sign is displayed) with Jan Winters from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cedar Hills Senior Center, 9419 Concho Highway (near mile marker 12). For more information, call Jan at 928-536-2765.
