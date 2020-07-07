The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of the White Mountains is holding a ZOOM meeting with the topic: My Meeting on July 7, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Use the following URL address:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7044023055pwd=dVVOaGUzSTVydURidlhiMThkY0FVUT09
Use Meeting ID: 704 402 3055 and Password: NAMI WM. Guest speaker, Katy Welty, will present on Peer Support. As we continue to navigate as best we can during these challenging times, Support is a critical issue for all of us.
