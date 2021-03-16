NAMI logo

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of the White Mountains is holding a ZOOM meeting Tuesday, March 16 at 5:30 p.m. The topic is "Additional Resources Available."

Use the following URL address to join Zoom Meeting:  https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7044023055?pwd=c1FyWUo5Skc4K2R5SHpGYUJjMkxKZz09

Use Meeting ID: 704 402 3055 and Passcode: Passcode: NAMIWMAZ

