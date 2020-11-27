SNOWFLAKE-TAYLOR — A public meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Snowflake Fire Department.
This will be a Community forum/town hall style of meeting so the public is invited and encouraged to attend.
The discussion about Fentanyl, counterfeit pills and methamphetamine will be hosted by Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention. Their mission is "community collaboration striving to build a healthy, substance free environment for youth."
Topics of discussion will include:
How big of a problem is our community facing with Fentanyl, counterfeit pills, Methamphetamine?
Who are these substances affecting? Where is it occuring in the community? What kinds of counterfeit pills are you hearing about? (M-30’s, counterfeit, Xanax, others?)
For more information, visit https://ncdp.rocks/ or call NCDP Executive Director Vicky Solomon at (928) 243-2014. She can also be reached by email at mailto:vsncdp@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.