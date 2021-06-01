Compassus Festival will be Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1789 W. Commerce Dr. in Lakeside.
It will be hours filled with door prizes, raffles, food and fun for the entire family with vendors and more. Proceeds will go to support the White Mountain Hospice Foundation. For more details or to register for the event, call 928-368-4400.
