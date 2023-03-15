COVID has been dwindling across the country, but cases have surged again in Navajo, Apache and Gila Counties.
In the past two weeks, cases have jumped 14% statewide, including a whopping 224% in Apache County, 59% in Navajo County and 36% in Gila County.
Apache and Navajo county are now among the hot spots in the country, especially in the poorly vaccinated off-reservation communities.
The infection rate in Apache County in the past two weeks has topped 46 new cases per 100,000 population, far and away the highest rate in the state. The Apache County rate is now more than five times the statewide average of 8 per 100,000. Fortunately, Apache County’s death rate in the past two weeks has mirrored the statewide average.
Navajo County’s infection rate has risen to 22. The death rate remains about three times the statewide rate in the past two weeks.
Gila County’s rate has risen to 8, matching the statewide average. The county’s death rate is about seven times the statewide rate, which likely reflects the county’s high average age as well as a dangerously low vaccination rate of just 61%.
All three counties now have between 10 and 14% of COVID tests coming back positive.
Fortunately, despite the rise in infections, the hospitalization rates have dropped 61% in Apache County and 35% in Navajo County. However, the hospitalization rate typically lags a month behind the infection rate, so we could again see a surge in hospitalizations in coming weeks. Gila County for the past two weeks has suffered the state’s highest death rate.
Gila County’s hospitalization rate is still on the rise, up 14% in the past two weeks.
Happily, although the virus remains widespread, both death rates and infection rates have declined sharply from the peak levels a year ago. Epidemiologists credit a combination of previous infections, vaccinations and booster shots, which have given the majority of the population some level of resistance.
Navajo County is reporting about 172 cases a week and administering about 214 doses of the vaccine. Apache County is reporting 230 cases per week, and just 147 vaccine doses. Gila county is reporting about 30 new cases a week, and administering about 50 doses of the vaccine.
Studies show that the vaccines with a booster shot after about six months reduce the chance of infection by about 300%, even when exposed to the new, faster-spreading variants. The vaccines reduce the risk of serious illness about 600%.
Meanwhile, one of the worst flu seasons in years appears to be finally fading away.
Arizona has reported 33,000 lab-confirmed flu cases this season. The flu season got off to a fast, intense start, with levels far above normal in December. But reports of new cases have declined to well below normal since about January 15, and have now all but ceased.
Navajo County reported a total of 879 cases this season. Apache County reported 1,851 cases. Gila County reported 392.
RSV has also faded away, after an intense, early season with about four times the normal number of confirmed cases.
Navajo County had 783 RSV cases, Apache County 1,095 and Gila County 183 cases, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website.
