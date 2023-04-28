Bivalent COVID booster

You don’t want to think about COVID any more, and that’s understandable. But the virus is essentially endemic, specially in Navajo and Apache counties, where cases are still rising and the death rate is way above the statewide average. And that’s mostly because we’re living in a state of denial, with stubbornly low vaccination rates.

In the past week, the non-reservation portions of Navajo and Apache counties reported 360 new cases. In both areas, about 14% of the 4,500 COVID tests came back positive. The death rate is nearly three times the statewide average.

Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

