You don’t want to think about COVID any more, and that’s understandable. But the virus is essentially endemic, specially in Navajo and Apache counties, where cases are still rising and the death rate is way above the statewide average. And that’s mostly because we’re living in a state of denial, with stubbornly low vaccination rates.
In the past week, the non-reservation portions of Navajo and Apache counties reported 360 new cases. In both areas, about 14% of the 4,500 COVID tests came back positive. The death rate is nearly three times the statewide average.
That’s one reason the Navajo County Board of Supervisors extended its current contract with the Arizona Department of Health Services last week. The contract passes along federal money so the county can continue offering free testing.
Navajo County cases rose 36% last week, with three deaths, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. Apache County cases rose 39%, also with three deaths. The death rate in Apache County is about four times the statewide average.
Statewide, cases rose 16% to 3,200 new reported infections and 80 additional deaths.
Blame it on low vaccination rates, especially when it comes to getting the bivalent booster shot designed to increase lagging protection against the current COVID strains, which spread far more easily than the original version.
Only 61% of Navajo and Apache County residents who don’t live on the reservation have even had their first two COVID shots, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. That compares to about 75% statewide. About 90% of Navajo County and 75% of Apache County off-reservation residents older than 65 have received the initial vaccinations. That compares to 102% statewide, which is more than 100% because of booster shots.
The vaccination rate drops steadily among people younger than 65. In Navajo County, only 44% of those under 20 have been vaccinated, compared to 38% statewide. In Apache County, 60% of those younger than 20 are vaccinated.
The good news is kids have a much lower risk of serious illness and death from COVID than older adults, even if they’re not vaccinated. The bad news is that viruses spread easily in school settings, so the lack of vaccinations among young people guarantees that the virus will continue to circulate in the community, and claiming more victims.
Few people have received the booster shots formulated for the new, mutated COVID strains now producing most of the new infections, and that’s a potentially fatal statistic.
Enough people have been vaccinated or recovered from an infection that far more people have resistance to infection than in those early days, when COVID patients filled hospital ICUs to overflowing. So overall the number of infections and deaths have declined a lot from the peak of the pandemic.
However, each week another 4,000 people in Arizona and another 94,000 people nationally get infected. Moreover, an additional 23 people in Arizona and 1,100 people nationally end up dying.
The pandemic helps explain why the US life expectancy dropped by about three years. The nation’s failure to convince enough people to get vaccinated helps account for the continuing decline in the life expectancy in the US, while the figure has started to improve again in the rest of the industrialized world.
The bivalent booster shot sharply reduces the risk of serious illness or hospitalization. The shot often has irritating side effects, like fatigue, a sore arm, even a fever. It can have more serious effects in extremely rare instances, including a dangerous inflammatory response. However, the side effects of the shot are far less serious than the effects of the virus. That includes the development of long COVID, a still poorly-understood collection of debilitating symptoms that can persist for months or years. The shot has been proven safe and effective in the initial clinical trials and in hundreds of follow-up studies.
None of the shots and boosters now provide the better-than-90% protection of the initial vaccines, mostly because the dominant COVID strains have become far more infectious. Moreover, the protection offered by the vaccine, the booster shots and even recovery from an initial infection wane over time, again reflecting the evolution of the virus.
However, the National Institutes of Health, in a review of a series of studies, concluded the bivalent booster shots still provide 62% infection against serious illness and death. The shots targeting the new strains provide that protection both for people who got the original vaccine and an earlier booster shot and for people who recovered from an infection. The bivalent booster shot now being offered provides 37% more protection than the original booster shot, which was based on the original strain of the virus.
The federal Centers for Disease Control now recommend everyone get vaccinated, then get a bivalent booster shot at least four months after the initial vaccination. You can get a second bivalent booster shot as soon as four months after the first one. Each booster restores the protection of the last one. The booster shots are especially important for older people as well as people with chronic illnesses and compromised immune systems. The current bivalent booster in the US came out in September 2022, so you should update your booster if you haven’t had a shot since then.
The epidemiologists at Johns Hopkins University have posted updated information on the booster shots – with answers to commonly asked questions, at a web page dedicated to the purpose.
Only an estimated 17% of the US population so far has had the updated booster, according to a summary in Scientific American.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.