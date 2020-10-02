As the end of the harvest season approaches, you’ll find an abundance of cold-loving vegetables ready to be reaped in your garden.
What to do, what to do… And as fall approaches, you, like me, may yearn for soup. (To be honest, I’m a soup kinda gal year-round!) In my autumnal dream world, I am constantly clad in leggings and a sweater, hands wrapped around a steaming cup of tea (or hot cider), soup simmering on the stove and yeasty bread in the oven.
But alas, it’s just a wish, and really, the beauty of the fall is that it is something to anticipate, to celebrate, and as Halloween approaches, to decorate. Who has already begun their decorating? How many times have you watched Hocus Pocus? Come on, be honest… As you gear up to inhale the crisp apple and hay scented air, enjoy this creamy soup.
Creamy Autumn Vegetable Soup
½ pound pancetta
1 large yellow onion, diced
3 carrots, sliced into rounds
1 head cauliflower, chopped
3 stalks celery, chopped
3 yellow potatoes, diced
2 TBSP olive oil
2 TBSP butter
1 TBSP curry powder
1 tsp thyme
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cups cream
3 -4 cups water
2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
Heat olive in large stock pot or Dutch oven. (I prefer a nice cast iron) Sauté onion, pancetta, carrots and when almost soft add curry and stir. Add rest of vegetables, thyme and salt and pepper to taste. Pour in enough water to just cover vegetables, bring to a boil and simmer uncovered until vegetables are tender. Taste again and adjust seasonings. Add flour and butter and stir for about two minutes, long enough to cook the flour. Add cream and cheese and stir until soup thickens. Enjoy with a salad and a hot crusty loaf of bread.
Please visit my blog at https://thefoodmustgo-on.blogspot.com
