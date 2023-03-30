Arizona capitol dome
Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — Competing bills to allow the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind to remain open were heard in the state Senate on Wednesday as parents, teachers and former students pushed for lawmakers to keep the school open. 

The school, which serves some 2,100 students at campuses in Phoenix and Tucson, was created the same year Arizona became a state, but its future has been in limbo, as a bill to allow it to operate for the next eight years was seemingly stalled in the Senate until Wednesday, when it was considered by the Senate Government Committee. Amid the uncertainty surrounding that bill, a strike-everything amendment was drafted last week to allow the school to remain open. That legislation was heard hours later by the Senate Education Committee. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.