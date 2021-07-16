Three White Mountain women, on scholarships from Native Women Scholars, earned high honors recently at colleges and universities.
Shasta Dazen Hampton was named Woman Student of the Year at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, Tyra Gloshay graduated magna cum laude at Arizona State University, and Kristine River Jones graduated magna cum laude from the University of Arizona.
Each has received a scholarship from Native Women Scholars Inc., a local organization that supports Native women seeking college education. Donations to Native Women Scholars can be sent to Native Women Scholars, Inc., 1700 E. Greens Peak Parkway, Show Low AZ 85901
Shasta received her bachelor of arts degree in public health in May. In addition to maintaining strong academic standing, she created a health module all students were required to complete, and was a contact tracer for the Navajo Nation. She was also a contact tracer for the college in addition to participating on the student advisory council. Her previous accomplishments include being named in 2018 as a Unity 25 under 25 for outstanding leadership in the Native community, chosen as Miss White Mountain Apache, and Miss Indian Arizona. She also serves as an Indigenous Youth Ambassador and was named as a fellow of the National Indian Health Board.
Tyra graduated with a degree in psychology and indigenous studies. She was the president of the ASU chapter of the Alpha Pi Omega sorority.
Kristine earned her degree in general studies with science, technology, health and society emphasis. She also serves on the board of Native Women Scholars.
In addition to providing financial support, Native Women Scholars strives to be supportive of students who may be far from home for the first time in their lives, maintaining contact with students and helping them through any issues that arise. This extra effort contributes to the outstanding success the women have in their studies.
In their June and July meetings, the board selected 10 students to receive $21,000 in the coming school year.
