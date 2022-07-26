PHOENIX – Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) is helping local teachers get ready for the upcoming academic year with grants for classroom resources. Marking its fifth year, the APS Supply My Class program will award 500 K-12 Title 1 public or charter school teachers with $500 grants.
“As students return to school, teachers are gearing up for the year and in many cases spending their own money to ensure their class is stocked with all of the essentials,” said Tina Marie Tentori, Director of Community Affairs for APS. “In less than a minute, educators can apply for an APS Supply My Class grant that can help ease out-of-pocket expenses and allow them to focus on what’s most important—preparing Arizona’s future leaders.”
Over the APS Supply My Class program’s first four years, 3,000 teachers have received grants totaling $1.5 million. These grants have helped teachers purchase basic school supplies, refresh their classrooms, buy new chairs and more.
Teachers in APS’s service territory can apply for a chance to be selected as a grant recipient through Sept. 15 at SupplyMyClass.com. APS will randomly select 100 teachers per week starting Aug. 19 through Sept. 16. Continuing in the same format as last year, the program’s first 100 grants will be directed to educators who have been teaching three years or less.
Tentori added, “We value all our teachers, but designating 100 grants specifically for newer teachers ensures those who entered the classroom more recently get the extra support they need to build their classroom’s foundation and make a difference in the lives of Arizona’s students.”
2022 Supply My Class Participation Eligibility
• Full-time teachers at Title I K-12 public and charter schools in APS service territory.
• Completed online application form.
• Winners from previous years are eligible to enter and win again in 2022.
In addition to the Supply My Class teacher awards, APS and the APS Foundation support several grant opportunities for Arizona teachers and schools, including STEM Teacher Grants for hands-on science, technology, engineering and math classroom projects. More information about these grants can be found at aps.com/education.
APS serves more than 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is a leader in delivering affordable, clean and reliable energy in the Southwest. The company is committed to serving customers with 100% clean power by 2050. As owner and operator of Palo Verde Generating Station, the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free electricity, and with one of the country’s most substantial renewable energy portfolios, APS’s current energy mix is 50% clean. With headquarters in Phoenix, APS is the principal subsidiary of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW).
