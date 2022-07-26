PHOENIX – Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) is helping local teachers get ready for the upcoming academic year with grants for classroom resources. Marking its fifth year, the APS Supply My Class program will award 500 K-12 Title 1 public or charter school teachers with $500 grants.

“As students return to school, teachers are gearing up for the year and in many cases spending their own money to ensure their class is stocked with all of the essentials,” said Tina Marie Tentori, Director of Community Affairs for APS. “In less than a minute, educators can apply for an APS Supply My Class grant that can help ease out-of-pocket expenses and allow them to focus on what’s most important—preparing Arizona’s future leaders.”

