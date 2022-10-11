Salt River Project is offering grants for teachers looking for ways to engage their students in the classroom. Teachers are encouraged to apply for classroom grants to enhance learning in the classroom in the areas of math, science, engineering, technology as well as social studies. The SRP Classroom Connections program consists of:
Learning Grants by SRP, which provide funding up to $5,000 per school for projects and programs that incorporate innovative teaching strategies in math and science and meet performance standards related to Arizona Academic Standards.
History and Social Science Grants by SRP, which supports the enrichment and enhancement of classroom instruction in the disciplines of history, geography, civics, government and economics and meet performance standards related to the Arizona Academic Standards. Up to $2,500 is available per educator.
“SRP cares about Arizona’s future. Our educational programs are STEM focused, which helps build a stronger educational foundation for students to develop the skills they need to become SRP’s future workforce,” said Kevin Rolfe, SRP senior Education representative.
“From teacher workshops to grants for our educators, SRP is empowering teachers to create classrooms where everyone can succeed.”
SRP contributes more than $1.4 million to education initiatives, grants and partnerships throughout Arizona, in addition to providing free training and resources to educators.
All educators at public and non-profit private schools in metropolitan Phoenix, Pinal County, Gila County, Yavapai County, Page, St. Johns and Page community chapters are eligible for SRP Classroom Connections grants.
SRP will accept applications for 2023-24 grants until February 28, 2023. Information can be found at www.srp.net/grants.
