Asa Julian Lavender III
Courtesy photo

Asa Julian Lavender III (Rocky) graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Studio Art/emphasis on painting in May. Rocky is a graduate of Blue Ridge High School where he played on the state championship football team. Rocky is the youngest son of Asa Lavender Jr. & Lora F. Lavender, and all of his family are very proud of his accomplishment. At two years of age, at Ft. Bragg North Carolina, you wouldn’t relent when you were told you were too small to jump from the mock airborne tower and the Command Sergeant Major had to be brought to the site. After meeting you and seeing your “can do attitude,” he was strongly moved and he declared to his staff, “If he wants to be airborne, by God, let him be airborne!” With this, he gave his approval for you to jump from the tower and earn your wings that day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.