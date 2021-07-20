Computer classes are held from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Mondays at the Show Low Library, 181 N. Ninth St.
The Aug. 2 class will focus on how to make your Android smartphone or tablet easier to use and navigate and include connecting to the internet, accessing email, installing and using different applications and using digital resources like eBooks.
The Aug. 2 session is not for iPhones and iPads. A basic familiarity with computers and using the internet is required.
On Aug. 8, learn how to use your iPhones/iPads. This class will teach basic iOS features, including settings, connecting to the internet, accessing email installing and using different applications and using digital resources like eBooks.
Bring your iPhone of iPad. The Aug. 8 session is not for Android devices.
A basic familiarity with computers and internet use is required.
On Aug. 16, learn how to use your Google’s many services, including calendars, Google drive, Google Earth, Google maps and other things that will make it easier to navigate digital parts of our world and make your life easier. Basic computer skills are required. Must have Google user name and password on hand.
On Aug. 23, learn about Windows 10, such as using multiple windows, as well as basic file and print functions.
This class requires basic computer skills such as opening windows and mouse use.
On Aug. 30, come learn the basics of Excel. Basic computer skills required.
There are six spots available per class. Call 928-532-4070 to save a spot in the classes.
