PHOENIX — It’s a question kids get asked all the time; “What do you want to be when you grow up?”
Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee is offing students and parents a chance to get a head start on funding those career dreams with her second-annual AZ529 Future Career Art Contest.
Yee is asking students from kindergarten through 6th grade to picture and draw their future careers and the education they will need to achieve their dreams and upload their artwork to az529.gov for a chance to win one of 14 awards.
Each winner will receive $529 towards an existing or opening new AZ529 Education Savings Plan account. Winners will be selected from various Arizona Counties and at least one winner representing a district, charter, private, tribal school and homeschool will be selected.
“The AZ529 Future Career Art Contest gives Arizona students an opportunity to bring their dreams to life,” said Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee. “Families are prioritizing and investing in their child’s future when they begin saving for education with an AZ529 Plan. We are excited to bring this art contest back for a second year to students across our great state.”
Yee will honor the winners during a special ceremony at the state Capitol at the end of March.
Parents or guardians of winners will be responsible for setting up an AZ529 account if an account does not already exist. All entries must be submitted starting Jan. 30 either online at az529.gov/artcontest or through direct mail. Entries must be received before midnight on March 5.
The AZ529 Education Savings Plan offers a tax-free approach to setting money aside for college, community college, vocational training, trade school and other educational avenues for high school graduates. Arizona residents can receive a dollar-for-dollar state tax deduction for contributions made to an AZ529 account each year, of up to $2,000 per beneficiary or $4,000 per beneficiary depending on filing status. Funds earned over time will remain tax-free when used for a wide variety of covered educational expenses. Additionally, friends and family members may add to a child’s AZ529 Plan at any time and earn the same tax benefits for themselves.
