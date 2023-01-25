PHOENIX — A proposed bill in the Arizona Legislature would give school boards would have broader power to fire superintendents they believe are failing to meet the job’s responsibilities. However, critics say could put board members at odds with the person they hired to run the districts — to the detriment of the schools they oversee. 

Currently, state law limits superintendents to three year contracts. But House Bill 2291 would allow governing boards to shorten that even further and refuse to pay them for the remainder of their contract. Superintendents who governing boards have determined violated a policy the board enacted or whose school districts include one or more schools with a D or F letter grade for at least three years would be in danger of losing their jobs. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.