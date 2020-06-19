PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Although the usual retirement party could not be held this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions, five retirees and the 2020 Blue Ridge Superstar were honored at the District Conference Room. Administrators and supervisors presented each honoree with a plaque and expressions of appreciation for their service.
The retirees included Cal Dumas, Kathryn Gomez, Laura Messina, Susan Moffitt and Gwen Numkena. The 2020 BR Superstar was Ruth McBride.
