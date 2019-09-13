Blue Ridge identifies most dangerous bus stops

Four Blue Ridge School bus stops have been identified as problem locations where drivers frequently do not stop for buses as they should. These include Larson Road, Show Low Lake Road and two stops on Highway 260 at Sleepy Hollow and South Adair Drive near Carpet One according to Blue Ridge Unified School District Transportation Supervisor Michael Johnson.
“One of my greatest fears is that a driver will rear-end a stopped bus,” said Johnson. “Drivers should always look out for children who may be crossing the road in front of or behind the school bus. All drivers should put the safety of children ahead of all other considerations.”
When approaching a school bus on the road, it’s wise to slow down and anticipate the possibility of a stop.
At least 100 feet before stopping on a street or highway, the school bus driver activates flashing amber lights. When stopped, the bus driver extends the stop arm and activates the flashing red lights.
All drivers in all lanes, both directions, are required to stop before they reach a stopped school bus on any street, road or parking lot. Drivers must remain stopped until all passengers have been loaded or unloaded and the stop arm is no longer extended.
With the start of school, traffic on the streets and highways increases and the need to stop for stopped school buses increases as well. However, a considerable number of drivers are endangering children by illegally passing stopped school buses. Using extra caution when approaching a school bus will greatly reduce the possibility of an accident.
