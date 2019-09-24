LAKESIDE — Blue Ridge is kicking off the school year by bringing back two programs with hopes to accomplish a single goal — inspire more school spirit. Decorating this year’s sports events, Blue Ridge’s new Spirit Line cheer squad and Marching Band aim to inspire and excite crowds with big cheers and proud songs.
With such a novice team, Spirit Line lead coach Tailey Hinton decided to make it a simple year for Spirit Line. They won’t participate in any competitions and will only cheer at JV games. Though inexperienced, every team member is passionate about what they can do for the school.
When asked why he thinks Spirit Line is important, Alex Atkinson, the only boy on the team, said, “I noticed last year when we didn’t have any cheerleaders that there wasn’t the same spirit.” That spirit is exactly what this new team is hoping to bring back.
Marching band
The new Band Director, Jennifer Olney, and her Marching Band practice hard to refine their formations and perfect their songs. Olney feels that they “are like an extension of the cheerleaders,” and they “get the kids to have pride in their school.” With passion and dedication, the band tries to bring their best to every performance. Many band members feel that having Marching Band to play the fight song and lift up the crowds is vital to an enjoyable and exciting game. They hope, along with the new Spirit Line, to inspire more pride and ignite more school spirit.
Resurrecting a program is not an easy task to undertake. But, with hard-working coaches and dedicated members, both Marching Band and Spirit Line show promise to grow and thrive. Their arrival may be the catalyst of a more spirit-filled school, and if they retain their passion and drive, they may become the new staples of Blue Ridge pride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.