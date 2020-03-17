LAKESIDE —It’s round up time again for children who are five or will be five before Sept. 1. Thursday, April 30, parents should bring the child and birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of district residency (property tax bill or utility bill).
The round up will be held in the Blue Ridge Elementary School Library between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Times are designated according to child’s last name as follows: 8 a.m. A-E, 9 a.m. F-J, 10 a.m. K-O, noon P-T, 1 p.m. U-Z.
The kindergarten teachers will be on hand to meet parents and their children. An evening Round Up will be held May 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.
