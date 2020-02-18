Blue Ridge's hidden talent: Its English Department

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — English classes teach kids how to communicate. Though usually seen as less important than math or science, English is applicable to any field and a needed skill to get a job or succeed in college. Resumes, college application essays, interviews – life after high school is full of all types of communication, no matter where a student chooses to go. Blue Ridge High School’s English program is exceptional at providing kids with the communication skills they need to succeed. The reason this program excels is simple — its teachers.
Next year will be Judy Peterson’s 50th year working in the high school’s English department. Currently teaching Freshman English and Advanced Placement (AP) Literature, she is known for her ability to greatly improve kids’ writing and her class is known as one of the hardest in the school.
“She knows what good teaching is — she knows how to explain stuff so it makes sense to every student,” said Caroline Hoyt, a freshman who took Peterson’s class last semester. Peterson is dedicated to her students and spends time helping them all individually. When asked why she became a teacher, she answered, “I love it. That’s it — I just love it.”
Last year Peterson taught both AP Language and AP Literature. This year though, a new teacher took over AP Language: Jesse Reeck. Though only her first year, Reeck has won the hearts of her students with her more unconventional ways of teaching — like having the class write and perform raps that rhetorically analyzed another rap, or having a baking contest where groups baked a cookie that best interpreted the theme of a passage.
When asked why she loves teaching, Reeck said, “Schools give access to the community, and access to kids and their families. As a teacher, I get to positively impact those kids, their families, and the community.”
Passionate and dedicated teachers like Reeck, Peterson, and all the staff are the foundation of a good English department. Without a good English department, students lose out on valuable skills which can aid them in their future. As Peterson said, “Writing is pivotal. No matter what students want to do in life, they need to learn how to think critically — thinking critically is vital in our world.”
