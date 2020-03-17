PINETOP-LAKESIDE - Blue Ridge Unified School District campus, although on spring break, issued a brief lockdown on Tuesday at approximately 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
"The district and its schools were placed in lockdown briefly following a report of a suspect with a knife in the vicinity," Superintendent Dr. Michael L. Wright told the Independent within an hour of the incident. "It was quickly determined that there was no threat, therefore the lockdown was removed."
Students are typically not on campus during spring break, however, administrative staff, teachers and other employees may be working during school breaks and holidays.
Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department Public Information Officer, Guy Willis, said officers located the individual four to five blocks from the school.
"The person was first thought to be near White Mountain Blvd./SR260 and Burke Street but was actually located near Meadow Street in Pinetop-Lakeside," informed Willis who also confirmed that the individual in question did not have a knife, was not a threat and was released after officers made contact.
