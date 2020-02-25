Blue Ridge High School sent five students to the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Regional Competition and all returned home with medals.
Jocelyn Henderson took first place in digital commercial photography. Henderson was required to take five commercial photos and complete a seven minute presentation of her portfolio. This is only the second annual digital photography competition and Blue Ridge has taken first place both times in commercial photography portfolio.
There were seven schools in the digital photography FBLA Regional Competition which was held at the Arizona State University Polytech campus Saturday, Feb. 1. Henderson will compete at the FBLA State Conference in April.
Other medalists in business and publication competitions were the team of Rebekah James, Landon Rigg and Daniel Webb who took second place in Publication Design. Landon Rigg also took third place in Introduction to Business. Nevaeh Yazzie took third place in Accounting 1.
The Blue Ridge High School FBLA is sponsored by Kathryn Gomez and Susan Moffit.
