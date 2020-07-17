PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Early in July, the Blue Ridge Unified School District sent this letter to parents regarding plans for the fall semester:
As always, your safety is a top priority, and given the COVID crisis, to enhance your protection, additional precautions will be taken. Therefore, preparations designed to incorporate reasonable physical distancing, daily protocols (including temperature checks for everyone), as well as measures to ensure classrooms, buses, and facilities are disinfected, will occur at least once daily.
Also, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), sanitizing agents, and supplies were secured for employees to enhance the well-being of all. Further, adjustments to our school facilities to improve sanitation conditions, including disabling water fountains, adding water bottle filling stations, and replacing old water faucets in school restrooms, will soon be completed. Planning is underway to consider the delivery of meals, the flow of foot traffic, and potential student gathering points before, during, and after school.
Rest assured, your administration, finance, technology, food service, transportation, and facilities teams have worked tirelessly since the outbreak of the COVID virus to prepare for the proper reopening of our schools.
Moreover, Governor Ducey issued an Executive Order delaying on-campus, face-to-face instruction until August 17, 2020. This postponement, coupled with the impact of school closures, requires adjustment to the district’s calendar. First, recognizing on-campus learning may be delayed beyond August 17, and well into the fall; accordingly, on August 10, 2020, all students will begin the 2020-21 School Year online.
Next, teachers report on July 29, 2020, with ten-month employees returning shortly thereafter (depending on operational needs). The district office will notify all employees regarding their scheduled date of return.
What’s more, all employees will receive training before school resumes, so everyone understands the new health and safety protocols, procedures, and expectations. Stay tuned for more details yet to be determined (including the requirement of wearing masks).
Furthermore, for several reasons, including the loss of instructional time due to COVID, and the delayed start, the fall and spring breaks have been adjusted to reflect the following:
Fall break begins Friday, November 20, and school resumes Monday, November 30. Spring break begins Friday, March 12, and school resumes Monday, March 22.
Given these changes, the end of the 2020-21 School Year will be sometime in the middle of May 2021.
Contemplating differing student needs, families may choose from three options, including; on-campus, an A/B alternating schedule, or online-only learning. Please note, teachers are not responsible for supporting all three modes of instruction simultaneously. However, all must prepare to teach online, as this modality is incorporated within all three instructional models. Students must continue with the method of instruction selected for the entire quarter.
Importantly, ASU Digital Prep now serves as our base districtwide curriculum for grades 1-12. Kinder teachers and students will also be provided access to quality online support.
Please note, all the work invested in Canvas is not lost, as these materials will help provide valuable content for student enrichment. And, in some instances, your planning and past practices may reflect both the substance and timing of ASU’s curriculum.
Teachers, please consider, ASU Digital provides an out of the box solution aligned with all state standards. No longer is it necessary to search endlessly for learning materials. It’s now offered in one place! Nonetheless, BT, as well as other supports, will remain available.
Additionally, on-campus instruction is reduced to four days, Monday-Thursday, with all students participating online every Friday. Online access also helps students complete lessons during interruptions to school, including inclement weather.
Fridays are used for teachers to participate in grade level or department planning, professional development, tutoring, or preparation. IEPs will also be conducted on Fridays when possible.
Please note, a new start time for BRES of 7:35 AM, with the school-day ending at 2:00 PM. No changes are expected to the HS or JHS start or end times.
Given we are operating amidst a crisis, some decision-making was centralized to meet critical deadlines. Thus, I apologize for any frustration and recognize the gravity of all changes made. Please consider, more changes may be required once school resumes accounting for shifting conditions and the needs of our staff and students. Thank you in advance for your patience, flexibility, and understanding.
Lastly, now, more than ever, in the interest of our students, we are counting on your individual and combined support to implement new methods of teaching and learning successfully. Working together, I’m confident we will make it happen. Thank you for your dedication to the Jacket Nation. GO JACKETS!
Sincerely,
Dr. Michael L. Wright, Superintendent of Schools
Blue Ridge Unified School District
