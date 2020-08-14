UPDATED 8/13/20 at 10 a.m.:
PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The Blue Ridge Unified School District has published a phased plan to resume instruction in the 2020-21 school year. See the attached letter and Standards and Protocols document from BRUSD administration and Superintendent Dr. Michael L. Wright.
The health, safety, and welfare of our students and staff remain our top priorities. Therefore, the following generally outlines Blue Ridge Unified School District’s plans to resume instruction for the 2020-21 School Year:
Firstly, on August 10, 2020, Blue Ridge Schools began the 2020-21 Academic Year online-only as part of its Phase I plans. Students will remain online-only until at least October 1, 2020.
When permitted, students receiving Special Education services, English Language Learners, and those placed in foster care settings will be supported on-campus Monday-Friday within designated areas as directed by each school’s administration.
Unfortunately, the District does not have the staffing capacity to provide daycare. Still, we are working to identify locations where a limited number of students can be supervised during school hours, Monday-Friday.
Importantly, the District’s supports for our “at-risk” student populations meet or exceed requirements set forth by the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) and the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-51.
In Phase I, transportation is available only for students requiring any of the three special supports outlined above.
The Free and Reduced lunch program continues, providing breakfast and lunch onsite for students receiving in-person services and also delivered to numerous stops throughout our community—two meals (are packaged and delivered Monday-Friday at once) until further notice.
In Phase I, all facilities remain closed for public use.
Please note, in all Phases, (excluding a statewide mandated shutdown) if invited, individuals and small groups of students (less than 10) may participate in onsite counseling sessions. The District will contact and instructs parents/guardians of students qualifying for such onsite services with directions on how to proceed.
During Phase I and II, only students and individuals participating in an approved extracurricular activity or school program are permitted on District facilities.
All Blue Ridge students are required to sign a COVID waiver before attending on-campus learning or participating in exceptional supports, or extracurricular activities, or services provided by the District.
Anyone providing contracted services for the District must sign a waiver releasing the District of all liability associated with the acquisition or transmission of the COVID-19 disease.
Student and contractor waivers are available at all campus locations or the district office. An electronic version is also available.
Nonetheless, despite its best efforts, the District cannot guarantee its students, employees, contractors, or volunteers will not contract the COVID-19 virus while attending or by participating in a sanctioned school activity or service.
Moreover, when in-person learning resumes in any Phase, all at least six years of age, must wear a mask, practice hand-washing, and participate in physical distancing measures planned to reduce the spread of the COVID. * Only those demonstrating documented medical restrictions age six or older may be exempt from mask-wearing.
The District will remain in the First Phase of its operating plans for the first quarter of the 2020-21 School Year, and continue to monitor conditions regarding the presence and spread of the COVID-19 virus to determine when Phase II can be safely initiated.
Additionally, in accord with the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA), high school extracurricular activities will resume when permitted. Participation for student-athletes and coaches is voluntary. Coaches, however, will be compensated for their services.
Next, determinations regarding Phase II, calling for a hybrid schedule where students attend school in-person, twice weekly, while completing online work on the opposite days requires careful evaluation of the presence of COVID locally and statewide.
Steps to evaluate the implementation of Phases II and III include researching data provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) concerning its metrics regarding the presence of COVID. This information, coupled with facts supplied by Navajo County’s Health Services, epidemiologists, and other health care professionals, are all part of making Phase determinations.
Face-to-face instruction will not resume until it is determined safe to do so.
Finally, when implemented, Phase III allows for a complete return to in-person instruction and all school activities. The continuation of students and employees practicing diligent hygiene and the wearing of masks as outlined above are also elements of Phase III implementation.
The District will continue to provide periodic updates to help keep all stakeholders informed. Thank you for your consideration.
Respectfully,
Dr. Mike Wright, Superintendent
Blue Ridge USD Standards and Protocols document:
Vision Statement
Blue Ridge is the heart of our community, a family of diverse members committed to ensuring a purposeful, creative learning environment within a caring, collaborative culture for all. We are rich in tradition, achievement, and innovation. We are BR!
The Blue Ridge Unified School District #32 has established standards, protocols, and procedures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus among students and employees. Despite measures to enhance the health, safety, and welfare of our students and staff put in place to reduce the spread of Coronavirus, the District cannot guarantee that you will not become infected with COVID19. Your physical presence at a District school, or facility together with others, inherently increases the risk that you and/or your household members will contract COVID-19, notwithstanding any precautions taken by the District or school.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Staffing Assignments1
Training and communication2
Training2
Communication2
STEP 2 PROTOCOLS: Students on campus2
Daily Health Screenings2
Enhanced Social Distancing4
Hand Washing8
Cloth Face Coverings8
Student Belongings/Materials9
Trips and Activities9
Specialized Classes9
Step 2 protocols: employees10
Exposure Assessment and PPE10
Visitors to School10
Daily Screening10
Handwashing11
Enhanced Social Distancing11
Cloth Face Coverings11
Cleaning and Disinfecting12
Step three Protocols: Students on campus12
Introduction12
Social Distancing13
Trips and Activities14
PROCEDURES FOR COVID-19 SYMPTOMS OR A POSITIVE TEST14
Blue Ridge Unified School District
COVID-19 Protocols for Re-Opening Schools
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) recommend that reopening decisions be driven by the current prevalence of COVID-19 in the community. (Please review ADE’s Roadmap for Reopening Schools, page 30, for more information.) The protocols that follow do not address whether a district should reopen, but instead include recommendations for mitigating risk once the decision to reopen has been made. The protocols are based on CDC “step” guidelines—specifically, Steps 2 and 3. Step 2 protocols, which include enhanced social distancing measures, should be followed until guidance from Arizona officials indicates that a transition to Step 3 protocols is appropriate.
The following protocols are to be implemented across all district sites. Normal procedures for students who qualify for homebound or chronic ill services will be followed, as will normal procedures for employee requests for reasonable accommodation due to disability.
STAFFING ASSIGNMENTS
At the district level, Dr. Mike Wright will coordinate all messages to students, parents, staff, and the community regarding reopening, possible closure, and other COVID-19-related information. The Superintendent will ensure that each site has posters with messaging on handwashing and covering of coughs and sneezes located throughout, along with posters at site entrances reminding individuals not to enter if sick.
At each school or site, the principal will coordinate social distancing protocols, including ensuring that student and staff schedules, as well as facility set-up, allow for the implementation of the protocols.
At each school or site, Jeff Akins will coordinate the implementation of cleaning protocols, including ensuring that sufficient cleaning supplies are available to the janitorial staff and, as appropriate, students and staff.
At each school, a site administrator, another designee, will coordinate and implement the protocols set forth in the Step Two Protocols: Employees
section of this document for the screening of staff. That individual will be responsible for:
• communicating any reported case of COVID-19 among the school population to Dr. Mike Wright, and Mary Ford (Human Resources)
• informing Dr. Wright if absences of students and staff on any given day are above 1%, or if there appears to be a cluster of respiratory-related illnesses.
Rebecca Fraze, the special education director, and 504 coordinators will coordinate with site-based case managers to ensure that the needs of special education students and students with special needs are being met in the context of the implementation of these safety protocols.
In conjunction with district administration, athletic directors and coaches will develop protocols that incorporate applicable Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) and CDC recommendations for athletic activities.
TRAINING AND COMMUNICATION
Training
Prior to students returning to campus, all staff will be trained on the implementation of these protocols. Training will include proper use of PPE and supplies, cleaning and disinfecting, and other measures.
Communication
Prior to students returning to campus, parents will be directed to review a copy of the District’s plan on our website at www.BRUSD.org. Each school site and office will provide protocols relating to students and visitors. As part of this process, the District will send communication to all parents that outline the symptoms for which parents must screen each morning, as well as the expectation that students will not be sent to school or placed on the bus if they are exhibiting any symptoms. The District will require a signed waiver from parents regarding these protocols and a release of
Each school site will identify a person to be the designated COVID-19 point of contact, which will be communicated to parents before the first day of school. This person will be responsible for answering parent questions regarding the implementation of COVID-19 protocols. The waiver releases the District from all claims, damages, losses, or expenses, including attorneys’ fees, if a suit is filed concerning an injury, illness, or death of students, parents, and members of their household as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
STEP 2 PROTOCOLS: STUDENTS ON CAMPUS
Step 2 protocols are established based on community monitoring that reveals low levels of community spread of COVID-19. These practices are put in place as part of a general scale-up of operations.
Daily Health Screenings
At home
Inform students and parents that students must not come to school if they exhibit any of the following symptoms:
• fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, or chills;
• shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;
• muscle aches;
• sore throat;
• headache;
• fatigue;
• congestion or runny nose;
• cough;
• vomiting;
• diarrhea; or
• new loss of taste or smell.
Also, inform parents via registration documents, on the school website, and via email reminders that they should screen students for the above symptoms each morning, should self-report symptoms, and must keep students at home if any symptoms are present. Assure parents that students will have the opportunity to make up work missed due to symptoms of COVID-19.
On the bus
All buses will have clearly visible signage communicating to parents that students should not enter the school bus with any of the above symptoms.
A bus driver or aide, wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), will visually check each student before the student boarding the bus. If a student exhibits visible symptoms, the following steps will be taken:
• If the parent is at the bus stop, the student will return to their parent.
• If the parent is not at the bus stop, the student will be provided with a mask if they do not have one already, and—if possible—will be situated so as to be socially distanced from other persons.
If a student has a chronic condition such as allergies or asthma, parents should inform the staff of that condition. If the staff has been so informed, students with symptoms of runny nose or cough should be permitted to ride the bus.
At school
Upon arrival at school, each student will proceed directly to the student’s first-period classroom.
A staff member, wearing appropriate PPE, will visually check each student and take temperatures with a non-contact thermometer prior to students or staff members entering the school. Any person with visible symptoms of runny nose, cough, shortness of breath, or vomiting, or one who has a fever at or above 100.4 degrees, will be taken to the health office. Parents may be contacted for pickup with the following exceptions:
• If the student has a runny nose and the nurse/health aide observes that there are no other symptoms, the nurse/health aide will contact the parent to inquire as to whether the student has had any other symptoms or there have been any COVID-19 exposures in the home. If not, the student may return to class.
• If the student has health information on file that confirms a diagnosis of asthma or other respiratory condition and the nurse/health aide observes that there are no other symptoms, the nurse/health aide will contact the parent to inquire as to whether the student has had any other symptoms or there have been any COVID-19 exposures in the home. If not, the student may return to class.
ALL STUDENTS AGE 6 AND ABOVE ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS WHILE AT SCHOOL. ALL STAFF MEMBERS ARE ALSO REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK. HOWEVER, MASKS ARE NOT REQUIRED WHEN OUTDOORS, AND WHEN PHYSICAL DISTANCING CAN BE PRACTICED.
TEACHERS, THERAPISTS, AND INSTRUCTIONAL AIDS MAY REMOVE THEIR MASKS TO LECTURE OR PRESENT INFORMATION PROVIDED PHYSICAL DISTANCING IS POSSIBLE.
Enhanced Social Distancing
Basic social distancing practices
Staff members will educate and remind students regularly to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between individuals at all times possible.
Where possible, students will remain with the same groupings and the same staff throughout the day. During Phase II of our return to school, our hybrid schedule reduces class sizes as much as possible within the constraints of the number of students enrolled and the physical layout of the school or facility.
Finally, learning labs at each school provide supervision and onsite supports to students requiring direct services, including special education and English language acquisition. Students residing in foster care settings also have access to these areas. The capacity of each lab ranges from 20-50 students depending upon the square footage and layout of each space.
Depending on the size of the facility or room, classes will have no more than 20-50 individuals assigned at any given time during the day, including teachers and instructional aides.
Staggered school attendance. In Phase II of our return to school plans, Students are assigned to specific attendance schedules, with the remainder of instructional time completed through distance learning.
Assignments are such that students attend in-person twice weekly and complete distance learning assignments during non-in-person instructional time.
Each student receives the same amount of in-person and distance learning time unless an IEP team has determined that the student’s least restrictive environment is home instruction placement.
Drop-off/Pickup procedures.
Parents/guardians must drop off/pick up students without getting out of the car unless express permission from the principal is received in advance. Parents/guardians permitted to exit their vehicle must arrive or leave school before established pick up or drop off times for their child’s respective campus.
Bus Transportation.
To the greatest extent, possible given bus capacity, assign students to bus seats with one student per row and, when possible, an empty row between students. Where students can be assigned one per row, assign them to the seat closest to the window. Maintain maximum bus ventilation at all times, including open windows (weather permitting). Set ventilation to non-recirculating mode.
• When bus capacity will not allow for one student per row and an empty row between students, require students to wear cloth face coverings when on a school bus unless a health condition prevents this.
• Require staff to wear cloth face coverings when on a school bus unless a health condition prevents this.
• Load buses from back to front at bus stops, and unload front to back when at school (to minimize students passing by other students).
• Allow siblings to sit together if they wish.
Classroom layout.
For all grades, marks are in places in halls and floors with adhesive tape to indicate where individual desks/workspaces will be located.
Position desks 6 feet apart unless that spacing is not possible due to the size of the classroom and the number of students assigned to it. If desks cannot be positioned 6 feet apart, consider requiring cloth face coverings, unless a health condition prohibits this.
Position desks to face the same direction rather than facing each other. Large tables are only used when desks are unavailable and for junior high and high school students.
Students are not physically grouped to work together. Instead, teachers will use technology to facilitate group work and group learning where appropriate for the age, subject, and capabilities of the students.
Communal spaces. Guidelines for specific communal spaces are given below.
Hallways: Mark hallways with adhesive tape to direct students to stay on one side of the hallway for each direction of travel. Where possible, given the school layout, certain hallways may be designated one-way.
Playgrounds:
Schools allow no more than one class at a time on playground equipment. Classes are specific time slots according to grade level such that there is sufficient time between classroom use that playground equipment is sanitized before the next group uses it.
Teachers must employ techniques to maintain social distancing during unstructured time. Finally, require teachers and students to wash their hands following activities.
Lunchrooms:
Open the multipurpose room during lunch, with increased safety measures, including the following:
• Mark tables in the multipurpose room to indicate where students may sit.
• Assign students to a specific seat with a minimum of 3 feet between marked seats.
• Limit multipurpose room seating to the number of assigned seats.
• If students line up for lunch service, permit only one class to line up at a time, and place markings on the floor to indicate where students should stand to maintain social distancing. Alternatively, serve food to each student at their assigned seat.
• Lunches are served on disposable food service items (trays, plates, etc.), if possible.
• If disposable items cannot be used, food service staff will collect items while masks and wearing gloves.
• Prohibit students from sharing lunch items with one another.
Restrooms.
Students are permitted to enter restrooms in groups no larger than the number of stalls/urinals in the bathroom and direct them to maintain social distancing. If feasible, add sneeze guards/partitions to sink areas. If sneeze guards or barriers are not possible due to physical layout or cost, limit the number of students in the bathroom to allow an empty sink between students during handwashing. Finally, display posters reminding students of proper handwashing techniques.
Front offices.
Plexiglass dividers are installed in front of the attendance desk.
Hand Washing
Require all students to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol at the following times:
• upon arrival at school (or use hand sanitizer if there is no sink in the classroom),
• after being outside for physical activity,
• before and after lunch,
• prior to leaving school for home, and
• after sneezing, coughing, or blowing the nose.
Cloth Face Coverings
Students and staff to wear cloth face coverings, subject to the health condition exception stated below, * when physical space does not allow for maintenance of 6 feet of space between individuals. Students will not be required to wear cloth face coverings during physical activities and when social distancing is maintainable, though they may voluntarily wear face coverings at any time.
*Any student who has difficulty breathing or who is incapable of physically removing the face-covering on his/her own will not wear cloth face coverings, and alternate methods of protection will be discussed by parents and staff.
***
Students may bring their own cloth face coverings to and from school. When feasible, schools should also have a supply of face coverings available to provide students who cannot afford or do not have their own. Districts should provide instructions at the beginning of the school year regarding how to wash face coverings and how often.
Note: Cloth face coverings are designed to protect other individuals rather than the individual wearing the covering: accordingly, the higher number of students wearing cloth face coverings, the greater the overall transmission mitigation that will be achieved. Plastic face guards, which provide protection for the wearer, will not be required or provided, but are permitted.
Student Belongings/Materials
For younger grades and where possible, require that student belongings be kept in individual bins or cubbies labeled with each student’s name. Belongings should be sent home for cleaning each day.
The sharing of school supplies and personal items among students is not permitted. If a school supply or piece of equipment shared by students must be sanitized after each use.
Trips and Activities
Field trips will be canceled. Teachers will use virtual learning opportunities (such as virtual tours of museums) to enhance students’ educational experiences.
School-wide assemblies are not permitted until further notice. As an alternative (if feasible), school-wide virtual assemblies may be conducted.
Large-scale school events such as “Back to School Night” or fall carnivals are canceled.
Small-scale activities like parent-teacher conferences may take place over the phone or other electronic means.
Other extracurricular activities will be canceled unless the activity can be conducted in compliance with the protocols established by the District and the Athletic Interscholastic Association (AIA).
Specialized Classes
Some classes, such as science labs, choir, band, PE, and others, require alternative plans to limit contact and the sharing of supplies and to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets.
STEP 2 PROTOCOLS: EMPLOYEES
Step 2 protocols are established based on community monitoring that reveals low levels of community spread of COVID-19. These practices are put in place as part of a general scale-up of operations.
Exposure Assessment and PPE
Each campus and district facility has been evaluated to determine whether PPE is necessary for specific positions to limit the spread of COVID-19. If a job is determined to require PPE, this equipment is supplied at no cost with training provided to ensure proper use.
Visitors to School
Limit nonessential visitors and volunteers at school. Do not use parent volunteers in the classroom during the COVID-19 health crisis.
Daily Screening
Do not allow employees to work onsite if they exhibit any of the following symptoms:
• fever of 100.4 and higher or chills,
• shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,
• muscle aches,
• sore throat,
• headache,
• fatigue,
• congestion or runny nose,
• cough,
• vomiting,
• diarrhea, or
• new loss of taste or smell.
Additionally:
Each employee’s temperature is taken by a designated staff member, wearing appropriate PPE, when employees report to work via a non-contact thermometer.
Thermometers are cleaned between uses according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
If an employee’s temperature is at or above 100.4, they are sent home. Employees must self-report any symptoms that develop during the day and must remain home if they exhibit any of the symptoms identified above while away from school.
Handwashing
Employees must wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol at the following times, at a minimum:
• upon arrival at school;
• after being outside for student physical activity;
• before and after lunch;
• after sneezing, coughing, or blowing nose; and
• after physical contact with other staff or students.
Enhanced Social Distancing
Employees must maintain a distance of at least 6 feet between individuals at all times, unless this is not physically possible or, for a student’s safety, less space is required. If a situation arises that requires a staff member to touch a student or another staff member (for instance, if a student requires toileting help, is having a physical emergency, or requires a two-person restraint), have the staff member resume social distancing as soon as safely possible, wash their hands, and disinfect any surfaces they touched.
Cloth Face Coverings
Staff members must wear cloth face coverings during interaction with students or other staff unless they cannot do so for health reasons. In these cases, have employees notify their supervisor and discuss strategies for reducing employee interactions with students or staff and other options for maintaining safety protocols. Have employees contact the District’s ADA coordinator or their direct supervisor to request a reasonable accommodation and begin the interactive process if they cannot safely wear a face covering. Permit staff members to remove face coverings if the staff member is alone in his/her work area. Note, however, that the face-covering must be worn again, and the work area disinfected, before students or other staff arrive.
Note: Wearing cloth face coverings does not replace the need to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet whenever possible.
Cleaning and Disinfecting
Water fountains are disabled districtwide to help to minimize the risk of waterborne pathogens that cause illnesses such as Legionnaires’ Disease. Disposable water bottles are available for students and staff members on request and within each classroom and office area.
Daily cleaning and disinfecting are arranged for frequently touched surfaces in work areas, such as door handles, sink handles, drinking fountains, desks, and learning tools. The playground, sports equipment, and any other shared items (if used) are cleaned between uses by groups of students.
The janitorial staff is scheduled to increase the cleaning of surfaces and bathrooms throughout the day and after school.
STEP 3 PROTOCOLS: STUDENTS ON CAMPUS
Introduction
PHASE III protocols are established based on community monitoring that reveals even lower levels of community spread of COVID-19 than in PHASE II.
When the District progresses to PHASE III, PHASE II protocols remain in place with the following exceptions:
Social Distancing
Introduction
Social distancing protocols may be relaxed somewhat during PHASE III. Staff members should continue to educate and regularly remind students to maintain 6 feet of distance between individuals at all times possible. However, increased social interaction among classes is permissible.
Note: Nonessential visitors and volunteers at school may are still prohibited. If volunteers and visitors to the school are permitted, they are limited in number and must agree to adhere to the District’s social distancing and other protocols.
Drop-off/Pickup procedures
If school will revert to a single drop-off/pickup window for all families, and parents/guardians are permitted to exit their vehicles.
Communal spaces
Playgrounds. Classes permitted to have staggered use time on playground equipment with no more than two classes using the area at once, and the playground equipment is disinfected after each use.
Assemblies may be held in staggered groups to ensure that social distancing protocols can be maintained. Unless social distancing can be managed with all students in the same room, school-wide assemblies must be held virtually with student groups remaining in their classrooms.
PROCEDURES FOR COVID-19 SYMPTOMS OR A POSITIVE TEST
If a person becomes sick with COVID-19 symptoms or reports a positive COVID-19 test, the procedures listed below should be followed:
• Immediately report the situation to the principal, the HR Director, and Superintendent. Confidentiality must be maintained to the greatest extent possible.
• If an employee develops COVID-19 symptoms at work, separate the employee from all other students, staff, or visitors, then make arrangements to send the employee home in a safe manner. If the employee is able to self-transport, have the employee leave the site. If the employee is not able to safely self-transport, contact a family member, friend, or another method of transport to get the employee home or to a health care provider. If the employee appears to be in medical distress, call 911.
• If a student develops COVID-19 symptoms at school, separate the student from all other students and staff, except for one staff member to supervise the student. Have this staff member wear PPE or a cloth face covering and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from the student at all times, unless there is an emergency. Immediately notify a parent or emergency contact to pick up the student and call 911 if the student appears to be in medical distress.
• Close off any areas that were exposed to the symptomatic employee or student for a prolonged period. Wait 24 hours before cleaning and disinfecting those areas. During that time, if available, open windows or outside doors to increase air circulation. After 24 hours, thoroughly clean and disinfect all surfaces in the area, per CDC guidelines.
• Determine whether other employees or students may have been exposed to the symptomatic individual within 6 feet and for a prolonged period of time (typically longer than 15 minutes). If so, notify those individuals (or, in the case of students, their parents) of the potential exposure. DO NOT disclose the name of the individual who has become sick. Notification should recommend that exposed individuals monitor their health carefully, contact their health care provider if possible, and self-quarantine if any symptoms develop.
• Employees or students who have developed COVID-19 symptoms or had a positive COVID-19 test may not return to the site until either of the following two scenarios has occurred:
Scenario one
• At least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery, which is defined as (a) resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications; and (b) improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and
• At least ten days have passed since the first symptoms emerged.
OR
Scenario two
• There has been a resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications; and
• There has been an improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and
• The individual has received negative results of an FDA emergency-use-authorized COVID-19 molecular assay for detection of the virus that causes COVID-19 from at least two consecutive respiratory specimens collected ≥ 24 hours apart (total of two negative samples).
