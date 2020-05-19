BR team prepares for virtual finals in Samsung contest

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Blue Ridge Junior High School in Lakeside was named one of 20 National Finalists across the country in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.
As a finalist, the team and their teacher, Kevin Woolridge, were slated to travel to New York last in April to compete in the final stage of the contest.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the junior high school students are now preparing to virtually present their projects on Wednesday, May 27 for a chance to win $100,000 in technology and be name one of five National Winners.
These students designed a sensor for water catchment tanks to provide wildlife with water as the southwestern U.S. continues to face ongoing drought — check out their video at https://www.samsung.com/us/solvefortomorrow/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.