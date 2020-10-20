CONCHO — Concho Elementary School’s Business Manager, Billie Bell, is named as a member of the Carolyn Warner Women in Leadership Honor Roll by Grand Canyon University K-12 Educational Development program.
Bell is “humbled and honored” to be recognized said her colleagues. She has been with Concho Elementary School for many years. The school serves approximately 180 K-8 students in the rural areas east of Snowflake.
Bell has been the Business Manager since 2007. She previously held positions as administrative coordinator for the city of Mesa’s communications division (2002-07); accounting specialist for the city of Mesa (2001-02); and WIC (Women, Infants and Children) administrative assistant/nutritionist for the Navajo County Health Department.
Bell earned a bachelor’s degree in business management, with honors, in 2005 from the University of Phoenix, and a master’s degree in educational leadership (2015) from Grand Canyon University.
“Those that know her, know it is well deserved!,” said Concho Elementary School administrative assistant and board secretary, Susan Buttler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.