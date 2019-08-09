ST JOHNS – The Cpl. Joe McCarthy Foundation’s school backpack program is in full swing for students in need, this school year marks the 14th year of the program. After receiving applications, volunteers with the foundation plan out backpacks based on the grade of the students and the general supplies list given to them by the schools.
The foundation also provides a fine arts scholarship through the high school and offers assistance to students for school-sponsored activities such as sports.
They believe that whatever they can do to help kids be involved, prepared and interested in school is a worthwhile mission.
This assistance, including the backpacks, is not just for residents in St. Johns, but anyone in Apache County.
For more information on how to apply, or to donate school supplies or funds to the program, call 928-245-4208.
