PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Several community service projects are scheduled for Friday, October 30.
Email stuco@brusd.org to sign-up as a volunteer and/or to share a local service project or need in the community. This is a great opportunity to earn required service hours while being an AWESOME community member.
This is a list of projects and the contact for each.
• Project: Adopt a Highway Clean-Up
Explanation: Blue Ridge High School StuCo highway section clean-up Friday, October 30th, 2020. Meet at BRHS 8:00 a.m. Young people in grades lower than 9th, must have an adult accompany them. Group: BRHS Student Council. Additional Information: Rebekah James & Quinton Lawler. Email stuco@brusd.org.
• Project: Landscaping and Clean-Up
Explanation: Landscaping and clean-up Friday, October 30th, 2020. Meet at Unity of the White Mountains Church 8:00 a.m.: 257 N. Woodland Rd., Lakeside. Students in grades lower than 9th, must have an adult accompany them. Group: Unity of the White Mountains Church. For additional information: Sheryl Padgett – 706-799-3365.
• Project: Comfort Kits
Explanation: Drop off completed Comfort Kits and/or supplies for Comfort Kits at Blue Ridge Junior High Front Office, Friday, October 30, 2020, 8:00 a.m. Comfort Kits are adjusted by age and generally include: a blanket, coloring book, markers, stuffed animal, Play-Doh, snack, resource information, and a personalized letter of support packed in a brown gift bag. Tragedy and trauma are frequent visitors to our community, and while they may not be welcome guests, we can strategize best supports. Comfort Kits are intended for young people who have experienced trauma. Group: Blue Ridge Junior High. Additional information: Becky Montoya – bmontoya@brusd.org
