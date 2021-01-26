Students of the month for December at Nikolaus Homestead Elementary School pictured with Principal Kevin Hall are, front from left, Serenity Mitchell, Westen Payne, Misael Hermosillo-Torres, Hayden Burnette, Jovie Brewer and Jose Daniel-Lopez; middle from left, Presley Rumzis, Liam Tregaskes, Rindon Black, Nicholas Carpenter, Aliya Lang and Summer Huggins-Clark; back from left, Chris Armijo, Aubrey Meador, Ella Belt, Bradyn Dickason, Nelly Rawlings.
December Students of the Month from Nikolaus Homestead
- Submitted photo
