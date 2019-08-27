Dr. Gail Irestone appointed new principal of Blue Ridge Elementary School

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Dr. Gail Irestone comes to Blue Ridge Elementary School (BRES) with a 36 year career that spans the states of California, New Mexico and Arizona. Her resume includes a wide array of experiences in K-12 classrooms, school counseling and administration.
“We are blessed to have a person with her qualifications move to this area and accept the offer to lead our elementary school,” stated Superintendent Dr. Mike Wright.
Irestone is an expert in accounting, educational leadership, management, training, and curriculum. She has previously served as a K-12 teacher, K-12 counselor, K-6 principal, 9-12 assistant principal, K-12 assistant superintendent and superintendent.
Irestone has also served in various administrative positions for California including Program Quality Review (PQR) visitation team leader for K-8 School Districts, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) accreditation of K-12 and College level institutions chair, and team leader for Special Education involvement in Gifted and Talented Education (GATE).
Irestone’s extensive resume includes numerous credentials and a multitude of other positions in education but her main focus at BRES will be “to continue to communicate openly and work effectively with staff, parents, students and community stakeholders.” Inquiry based science programs, literacy, mathematics and a strong STEM collaboration will be emphasized.
Parents and community members will be encouraged to continue in close partnership with BRES. The Parent Teacher Student Organization and School Site Council will be active along with other opportunities that may arise.
“The staff who work at Blue Ridge Elementary School are committed to the success of their students as they progress through their academic careers. Students and parents are involved in the success of the Elementary School as contributing members of the strong culture that continues to thrive,” said Irestone.
“For the 2019-20 school year we are focusing on mastery of English, language arts and math skills for K-6 students. Students will also be encouraged to follow their passions in school curriculum, sports activities, music, art and technology skills,” said Irestone.
