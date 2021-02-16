It was a distinct honor for Northland Pioneer College (NPC) to present the recipients of the Crystal Eagle Emeritus Awards given by the District Governing Board and the college during a meeting of the board held virtually, Jan. 19.
The board and the college recognize long-serving staff and faculty with emeritus status in recognition of their efforts and successes during their tenure at NPC. It is a great honor for NPC to award these outstanding educators and staff members for their dedication and focus to the college’s mission of providing educational excellence that is affordable and accessible for the enrichment of communities across northeast Arizona.
Having passed away in March of 2020, Dr. Eric Henderson received the Crystal Eagle Award posthumously. Dr. Henderson was a dedicated scholar and worked throughout the southwest region, an area which he loved. He began his ethnographic fieldwork in 1972 working alongside Navajo tribal entities and communities on a variety of projects. His career culminated as a professor of anthropology at NPC, where he taught for sixteen years. Between 2004 and 2016, Dr. Henderson also served as NPC’s vice-president for learning and student services and as dean of the arts and science departments.
NPC’s current Dean of Arts and Sciences, Rickey Jackson, spoke highly of professor Henderson during the virtual awards presentation stating, “It brought a spring to his step to be back working in the outdoors and in the classroom ‘expanding minds’ for the last few years. He brought NPC 16 years-worth of better.” Dr. Henderson’s immediate family and his relatives from all over the United States joined in the virtual meeting to accept his award.
Eli Whitney Blake III also received his award posthumously having passed away in July of 2020. After a variety of successes in teaching, Blake and his family settled in Joseph City, AZ where he began his career with NPC.
For the remainder of his life, he was dedicated to the students of the college, serving both as an outstanding educator in math and science and as a community advocate for the Navajo and Hopi Nations. He served as a faculty member with NPC for over 20 years. “Despite his long illness, Eli put a lot of miles on his vehicle to help students,” Dean Jackson noted. “He even drove to Kayenta during the last few weeks of his life to help a student.” Interim President, Dr. Jeanne Swarthout, related with humor that, “Eli got tired of repainting the walls of his classroom. He could not stop working equations for the students and once the whiteboard was full, he continued onto the walls. We finally covered all the walls of his classroom with whiteboards.”
Recipient Tracy Mancuso was also conferred with emeritus status and the Eagle Award. Mancuso recently retired from her position as the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Director for NPC, where she served the community for over ten years. Mancuso dedicated herself to the betterment of businesses in Apache and Navajo counties and the communities they support. With diligence, determination, and meticulous ability, countless local small business owners and students have developed and grown under her leadership. “Her guidance and mentorship offered students and her colleagues’ invaluable advice and counsel,” said NPC’s Interim Associate Dean of Career and Technical Education, Jennifer Bishop.
The SBDC received national acclaim under Mancuso’s leadership and now serves as an invaluable resource for local businesses and residents. Executive Director of NPC Friends & Family, Betsyann Wilson, offered her thanks to Mancuso stating, “Tracy also volunteered as the White Mountain Campus representative on the board of NPC’s Friends and Family (a non-profit foundation that supports NPC students with scholarship opportunities). She offered invaluable perspective and positive contributions to our group,” notes Wilson.
Myrtle Dayzie-Grey of Kayenta also recently retired from NPC. Grey received the emeritus award for her twenty years spent playing a key role in the day-to-day operations of the college’s Kayenta Center. Her skills and technical knowledge as an academic advisor and library technician benefitted students, faculty, and the Kayenta community at large. She spent her very busy days at the college advising prospective students about NPC’s programs and assisting current students with course selection, scholarships, financial aid, graduation applications, and advancement of their career goals. Enhancing educational programs and making sure that NPC students received the most current and accurate information to achieve their goals was always most rewarding for her.
“It was a joy ride being the advisor to the students and pushing them forward to get their degrees,” Gray noted. “I want to thank everyone who helped me through the twenty years of paving the way for student success.” Gray is looking forward to spending time “up on the Black Mesa tending to the sheep and chasing the cattle,” she laughed. “Just like Daniel Peaches (Gray’s friend, colleague and former DGB representative from Kayenta for District One).”
In nominating Bobbi J. Sample for the prestigious meritorious award, Interim Chief Human Resources Officer and Dean of Career & Technical Education, Peggy Belknap, noted that Sample served as “A human resources specialist holding down all of the work.”
Sample created and maintained NPC’s personnel records and documents impeccably. She tracked applications for recruiting efforts, kept master personnel lists, processed pay forms, and followed through with a myriad of new employee paperwork. “She will be sorely missed and her knowledge and skills will be difficult to replace,” Belknap explained. “She truly is a wonder woman.”
Another wonder woman, Debra J. McGinty RN Ph.D., played a huge role as NPC’s dean of nursing and allied health from 2005 to 2020. She was presented the emeritus award for her dedicated service to, and improvement of NPC’s nursing program. With her help, countless nursing students have achieved their goals of pursuing careers in the field. McGinty’s vast credentials and prior experience in overseeing nursing programs throughout Arizona, garnered statewide top honors for the program she honed so carefully for NPC. It remains a project she holds very dear to her heart.
Among her many accomplishments, Dr. McGinty’s most recent effort was the establishment of an associate degree program in surgical technology at NPC. Her students spoke in glowing terms about her as a role model and mentor. Dr. McGinty said, “This program will offer excellent career opportunities. The salary for surgical technologists is a great reward for the educational investment.” Her gratitude to NPC and her colleagues for their help and support was so appreciated as she accepted her award.
Former NPC President Mark Vest began his career with NPC as the coordinator of academic advisement in 2001, followed by serving as the college’s vice-president for learning and student services and then, by selection as the college’s president from 2018 to 2020. In all, Vest served the college for nearly 20 years. Vest recently accepted a position with Blue Ridge Unified School District.
“I hope everyone is well at the college and may you continue to prosper,” Vest stated upon acceptance of the emeritus award. “I have worked with all of the awardees presented here today and thank them all very much for helping make my time at NPC so valuable.”
In summing up this first ever virtual emeritus awards ceremony for NPC, Human Resources Director, Peggy Belknap states, “The combined 118 years of total service to NPC by the awardees speaks to their dedication and our immeasurable gratefulness. They have made us better and have always opened our minds to what we can do for our students and our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.