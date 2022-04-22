Northland Pioneer College’s (NPC) Performing Arts Department produced 10-minute plays as part of the college’s 2022 Virtual Spring Theatre Festival. Due to relaxed COVID restrictions early in the semester, series director Patrick Day elected to abandon the Zoom format and bring the cast in to rehearse live on stage to produce plays to be video recorded and posted to YouTube.
NPC’s Virtual Spring Theatre Festival features the work of contemporary playwrights involved in the New Play Exchange. On this website, playwrights worldwide post their work, which can then be read by subscribers and used by theatre companies who contact the playwrights about production rights and licensing requests.
This spring’s virtual theatre festival includes Light the Way Back by Rachel Luann Strayer, featuring KayBree Raisor and Alexis Steinbrecher as two teenage friends living in 2082 who sneak into an abandoned theater and discover a forgotten world. Students Cassie and Sam McDowell and Kellie Stanton appear in supporting roles.
In another play, performers Steinbrecher and Raisor portray an employee, and her boss stuck on Los Angeles’ Interstate 5 during morning rush hour and the worst of the pandemic, with riots and wildfires occurring on top of COVID. They then discover that things can indeed get worse in This Year by Greg Lam.
At The Beginning of Everything by playwright Monica Cross, Steinbrecher and Raisor find themselves thrust far into the future as they debate the ultimate fate of humankind.
NPC’s Virtual Spring Theatre Festival is free to the public and viewable at any time during the YouTube posting.
NPC’s theater program will be back in full swing this fall, on stage and in person, with the new Faculty in Theater, Carson Saline, at the helm. The college looks forward to welcoming the public back to the Performing Arts Center at its Silver Creek Campus in Snowflake this fall.
Questions about this and upcoming NPC performances and Northland Pioneer College’s Performing Arts program can be directed to NPC’s Technical Designer/Production Manager, Patrick Day, at 928-536-6267 or email patrick.day@npc.edu.
