All high-school-aged students from Navajo and Apache counties, including homeschoolers, are eligible to submit original two- and three-dimensional art or graphic designs for the 35th annual Juried High School Exhibit, sponsored by Northland Pioneer College.
The high school exhibit will be featured virtually on NPC’s Talon Gallery webpage from April 1-30.
“It is an honor to have one’s work chosen for exhibit in a juried show,” said Magda Gluszek, art faculty and Talon Gallery director at NPC.
“Artwork will be judged for Best of Show, first through third place, and honorable mention. Best of Show winners will be offered one-year art tuition scholarships to NPC and must be in their senior year of high school,” Gluszek noted.
Artwork in any media is eligible. Entries are not limited to class assignments, and students do not have to be enrolled in art or photography classes to submit entries.
Entries must be e-mailed to magda.gluszek@npc.edu by 11:50 p.m. MST on March 1. A short video outlining tips and tricks for photographing and submitting your artwork can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=q40if1ecyB0.
In addition, high school seniors with at least 24 current dual or concurrent enrollment credits at NPC or NPC students with a talent for producing 2-D or 3-D art, and with 24 NPC credits or more, are encouraged to apply now for the NPC Friends and Family $3,000 Martia and Louis Smith Memorial Art Scholarship. The deadline for applications is Feb. 26.
Martia A. Smith was an artist and scholar who served as an instructor and major contributor to NPC’s art program.
Her husband, Louis, established a generous endowment fund to honor her memory by awarding a full scholarship to a highly motivated, academically and artistically talented NPC student each year. Louis Smith passed away in December, so now his memorial tribute honors both of them.
More information and the application can be found at www.npc.edu/scholarships/martia-and-louis-smith-memorial-art-scholarship.
Contact Gluszek at 800-266-7845, ext. 6176 or email magda.gluszek@npc.edu for more information on NPC’s annual High School Juried Art Exhibit and/or the Martia and Louis Smith Memorial Art Scholarship.
