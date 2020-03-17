First responders honored at breakfast

First Responders are honored at breakfast sponsored by the students of Blue Ridge Elementary School.

 Photo courtesy of Jamie Dye

LAKESIDE — Little did they know as plans were made for its third annual first responders breakfast that Officer David Kellywood would be shot in the line of duty the previous day. That added to the significance of the event held Feb. 18, at Blue Ridge Elementary School. Students created posters to honor First Responders and served a delicious hot breakfast before attending an assembly.

