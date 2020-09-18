PHOENIX — on August 31 the USDA extended their Summer Food program (SFSP), through Dec. 31.
Every child, age 1 through age 18, will receive a free breakfast and/or lunch from their respective school. Children do not have to be enrolled in school to participate in the program.
The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) will be active in place of the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) through Dec. 31.
“This is the first time that the USDA has allowed such action,” said Show Low Unified School District (SLUSD) Director Child Nutrition, Jeffrey Houston. “This program allows us to feed every student breakfast and lunch for free.”
School Districts will offer food at school sites to the students attending in-person.
School districts are also serving children and families who are attending school from home. Methods for food distribution varies by school and district.
“We are currently working towards offering food outside of the school, specifically to distance learning enrolled students,” said Houston.
Parents and families are encouraged to reach out to their child’s school or district office for assistance with the program. In some cases, breakfasts and lunches will be made available in a drive-thru setting like it was during the summer months.
Did you know?
In Arizona, the Arizona Department of Education Health and Nutrition Services Division administers the Summer Food Service Program. It is made possible by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For more information, visit www.fns.usda.gov/ or www.azed.gov/hns/sfsp/.
