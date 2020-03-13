Generous donation helps NPC Friends and Family provide Kids' College Scholarships

“Thanks to the continued generosity of a true angel, every child who wants to participate in a summer 2020 Kids College class will be able to,” says NPC Friends and Family Executive Director Betsyann Wilson.
That’s the idea behind the scholarships her foundation is offering to kids ages 6-14 in Navajo and Apache Counties. Kids College is a series of fun and exciting summer classes in areas such as Art, Engineering, Theatre, Robotics, and much more. They are designed to give kids an engaging and entertaining learning experience in a real college setting, making a college education a part of every kid’s future. Wilson says, “EVERY kid who wants to take a Kids College class should go to https://www.npc.edu/kids-college-scholarship and apply for the tuition!”
Wilson’s angel is Marilyn Shenn, a retired businesswoman from Green Valley who began her career in education, teaching English. She retains a true passion for helping children learn, and in 2015, she demonstrated this passion with her first gift of $3,000 to NPC Friends and Family to help fund scholarships for Kids College. Shenn has been a champion for the kids of the NPC service area ever since. In November 2019, she donated an amazing $5,000 to continue to assure that all kids in Navajo and Apache Counties can take part in Kids College.
There are three types of scholarships available; each provides $40 per student. The STEM Scholarship allows each winner to take a class in one of the STEM disciplines: Science, technology, engineering or math. The Creative Side Scholarship is for students taking a class in art, performing arts, music, cooking, or any creative area. For STEM scholarships and Creative Side scholarships, the student submits the application according to the instructions.
Applications for Ellie’s Empowering Scholarship come from a teacher or other adult who wants to refer a deserving student. In this case, the adult submits the application, and the scholarship can be used for any class. All scholarships require a short, age-appropriate written work or art sample. “We want kids to experience the scholarship application process, so they know that when they go on to college, they CAN find and access all the financial resources that are available to them,” Wilson explains.
Applications, which are submitted online, will be accepted beginning Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 24, 2020. Every child who submits an application by the deadline will receive at least one scholarship. Registration for Kids College 2020 will open Friday, May 1. To learn more about Kids College Scholarships, contact Wilson at betsy.wilson@npc.edu, or call 800-266-7845, ext. 6245. You can learn all about Kids College online at www.npc.edu/kids-college, or by contacting Wes Wright, NPC Community and Corporate Learning Specialist at wesley.wright@npc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.