The A+ School of Excellence™ Award program began in 1983 as a way to identify, celebrate, and recognize educational excellence in schools throughout Arizona. George Washington Academy applied for this designation in the Fall of 2021.
This was the first year the school could apply due to having the same principal for three full years and maintaining an A status.
After the application process, GWA was granted a site visit, where representatives from the Arizona Educational Foundation went to GWA to meet with teachers, students, parents, community members and administration to ensure that everything in the application was accurate.
In addition to showcasing exceptional public schools, the A+ program provides school teams with an outstanding comprehensive framework that serves as a basis for school self-assessment and planning. The A+ School of Excellence™ award is a powerful energizer for increasing public confidence in recognized schools, often resulting in greater parent and community involvement, and even serves as an economic driver for some communities. A+ Schools are celebrated and recognized as exceptional. Earning the highly prestigious and coveted A+ designation spotlights the positive successes happening in public schools every day.
Based on the site visit, it was unanimously agreed that GWA should be granted the A+ designation, good for the years of 2022-2026. GWA received a banner and celebrated this honor with teachers and staff, students, families, community members, Edkey Management team and Dr. Theresa Hill from the Arizona Educational Foundation.
At the celebration, there were performances from the GWA Band and the clogging elective class, and speakers from each grade level, as well as Principal Beth Kulish; Dean of Students Rebecca Lyman; GWA founder Sylvia Allen; and Dr. Theresa Hill from the Arizona Educational Foundation.
The event concluded with the banner reveal, and cupcakes for everyone in attendance. Additionally, GWA magnets and stickers were distributed.
George Washington Academy is a K-8 school located in Snowflake, Arizona, and is part of the Edkey family of schools. They are currently enrolling for the 2022-23 school year, and will be having a summer school program for students in grades 1-8 registered for the 2022-23 school year. The Summer School program will be Monday through Thursday, June 6-30; 8:00 a.m. to noon each day. Call (928) 440-6228 for more information.
