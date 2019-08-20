SNOWFLAKE — George Washington Academy was awarded three yearly awards for our district which consists of 22 schools all over Arizona. We are part of the Edkey Inc. Sequoia Schools. The awards were student of the year, teacher of the year and silver school of the year. All of these awards were based on specific criteria. We will receive the awards Friday, Aug. 26, at the Embassy Suites in Phoenix.
Due to the increased achievement in the 2018-19 school year, we will be adding seventh grade for the 2019-20 school year. We had an open house Monday, Aug. 5, and the first day of school was Aug. 7.
Student of the Year:
Ben Penrod
Benjamin Penrod has attended to GWA for two years. He is an exemplary student! He is always kind to others, and innovative. He maintained a 4.0 GPA this year, and almost had perfect attendance. He has made amazing growth on the Galileo Benchmarks and AzMerit Test since starting at GWA. He is a decorated Boy Scout, and helped with the GWA Veterans’ Celebration, as well as is a member of the Junior Optimist Club. He was named the White Mountain Optimist Club Student for March 2019, and is very helpful with all tasks requested from him. He also led the school garden project in which GWA partnered with the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension to provide resources to create a school garden. In addition to his scholastic and community services, he also is an athlete and played all four sports for GWA this last year. He wrote an essay of his life goals, and all of them contained ideas to help GWA. He was given the award at the Aug. 7 morning assembly.
Teacher of the Year:
Rebecca Lyman
Rebecca Lyman has been at George Washington Academy for five years. She has been the lead teacher since the 2017-18 school year and is a great role model for our staff. Her fifth and sixth grade students showed growth this year on the Galileo Benchmarks, as well as had tremendous growth on 2019 AzMerit, in comparison of the Spring 2018 assessment. She has been a tremendous support to all of the staff, and has been as the Mentor Teacher for GWA since 2018. We are very pleased to announce that Rebecca was also recognized for being an Arizona Diamondbacks Most Valuable Teacher for April 2019.
Rebecca has shown great leadership this year, and helped implement the Success For All Reading program in our school this year. She is the Facilitator and leads all of the component meetings, and sits on the Parent Involvement Committee. She has been a great help with the Comprehensive Needs Assessment workshops, and sits on the GWA leadership team. She is also the Vice Chairperson of our Site Council, and is also a member of the Parent Advisory Council.
Parents and students speak highly of Rebecca. She has a passion for teaching, and does everything she can to help her students succeed. Other staff members look to Rebecca for guidance, and was nominated for this achievement by many staff members.
She also completed six Kyte learning classes, as well as participated in all professional development opportunities and had 100% attendance this school year. She also completed all 301 reports and lesson plans before their due dates, and received a high score on the evaluations. She was nominated for Teacher of the Year because of her amazing attitude, leadership, and service to George Washington Academy.
George Washington Academy was awarded the Silver School of the Year Award. This award was based on the following criteria: Cost per student, parent satisfaction score, total school outcomes (Grad rate, benchmark growth, student retention), Community involvement (volunteering), enrollment to capacity, revenue to expenses ratio, and closest to meeting total budget. GWA went from a F letter grade for the 2016-17 school year to a B for the 2017-18 school year and has shown even more growth for the 2018-19 school year. Due to the amazing growth, they will be adding a seventh grade class for the 2019-20 school year. GWA partners with Nexus Coalition of Drug Prevention, U of A Cooperative Extension, White Mountain Optimist Club, NPC STEM program, D.A.R.E. program, and Campaign for Cursive, as well as participates in the Golden Rule Program presented by Senator Sylvia Allen.
GWA uses the evidence based Success For All Reading Program, Spalding for ELA, and Saxon Math for the curriculum in a differentiated small group setting for grades Full Day Kindergarten -seventh grade. In addition to academics, the students participate in an elective program, and in grades 4-7 are permitted to play a sport in the Desert Pine Sports League. In addition to academics, GWA promotes family involvement, and incorporates family nights quarterly.
