Principal List (4.0 GPA)

First grade

Rylee Anderson, Paige Baxter, John Bekis, Breken Blake, Lily Buttars, Easton Byars, Jude Cahill, Bryleigh Henderson, Sierra Kauffman, Dax Millett, Akillies Parker, Richie Penrod, Brody Smith, Sadie Smith, Kaelyn Stapley, Logan Stock

Second grade

Aiden Allan, Eric Bairn, Alaynna Bouzek, Lily Chartier, Lincoln Crunk, Ellie Dominguez, Eden Gallien, Oscar Hernandez, Phynn Herring, Mosiah Holland, Ryder Murray, Maeryn Stradling

Third grade

Todd Ballard, Bryson Blake, Rebekah Holland, Connor Kennedy, Abigail Lyon, Adalee Stock

Fourth grade

Shay Bilson, Abigail Crunk

Fifth grade

Andriano Candia, Mairead Stradling

Sixth grade

Trina Balsley, Kiera Bilson, William Blair, Brynna Blake, Eden Czech, Brie Herring, Elizabeth Holland, Shomaiah Penrod, Kemalee Rearden, Alane Reidhead, Laura R., Makenzie Smith, Mali Wilcox

Seventh grade

Rebecca Ballard, Cinnamon Candia, Penelope Candia, Ariel Donnelly, Aubree Dunaway, Jacob Hardy, Andie Hunt, Kyson Kulish, Danny Lyman, Rosealee Newell, Jace Stoddard, Moira Stradling, Moriah Stradling

Eighth grade

Keiryn Anderson, Mannix Czech, Malachi Jones, Daigon Millett, Ben Penrod, Lillian Vickers

Honor Roll (3.50 - 3.99 GPA)

First grade

Jordee Bell, Macie Burt, Joseph Gallien, Lit Herring, Trinity Limppo, Tucker Martin, Chloe McDonough, Luna Slade

Second grade

Alice Coleman, Amber Collins, Angelo Garcia, Mark Green, Chance Kennedy, Abbygayle Kinde, Brook' Lyn Loghry, Zeva Lyon, Joey McDonough, Jayden Palmer, Teagan Prine

Third grade

Lee Ann Aubin, David Baxter, Jaylei Bell, Samuel Blair, Karson Byars, Elijah Coleman, Samuel Guerrero, Faith Johnson, Heaven McCray, Syler Millett, Gracelynn Penrod, Kylan Swihart

Fourth grade

Kyler Baldwin, Dalon Burt, Nikolai Flanagan, Briella Lyman, Isabella Son, Madelyn Swanson

Fifth grade

Clayton Bairn, Alexis Doll, Armin Herring, Ammon Holland, Brayden Kirkendall, Kierlyn Standifird

Sixth grade

Rylan Evans, Cobrin Millett, Ethan Solomon

Seventh grade

Tyreil Begay, Clay Chapman, Colby Waldrep

Eighth grade

Dakota Baldwin, Kaely Blake, Megan Chamberlain, Olivia Chartier Cayden Clarke, Keera McKim, Andrew Reidhead

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.