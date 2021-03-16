Principal List (4.0 GPA)
First grade
Rylee Anderson, Paige Baxter, John Bekis, Breken Blake, Lily Buttars, Easton Byars, Jude Cahill, Bryleigh Henderson, Sierra Kauffman, Dax Millett, Akillies Parker, Richie Penrod, Brody Smith, Sadie Smith, Kaelyn Stapley, Logan Stock
Second grade
Aiden Allan, Eric Bairn, Alaynna Bouzek, Lily Chartier, Lincoln Crunk, Ellie Dominguez, Eden Gallien, Oscar Hernandez, Phynn Herring, Mosiah Holland, Ryder Murray, Maeryn Stradling
Third grade
Todd Ballard, Bryson Blake, Rebekah Holland, Connor Kennedy, Abigail Lyon, Adalee Stock
Fourth grade
Shay Bilson, Abigail Crunk
Fifth grade
Andriano Candia, Mairead Stradling
Sixth grade
Trina Balsley, Kiera Bilson, William Blair, Brynna Blake, Eden Czech, Brie Herring, Elizabeth Holland, Shomaiah Penrod, Kemalee Rearden, Alane Reidhead, Laura R., Makenzie Smith, Mali Wilcox
Seventh grade
Rebecca Ballard, Cinnamon Candia, Penelope Candia, Ariel Donnelly, Aubree Dunaway, Jacob Hardy, Andie Hunt, Kyson Kulish, Danny Lyman, Rosealee Newell, Jace Stoddard, Moira Stradling, Moriah Stradling
Eighth grade
Keiryn Anderson, Mannix Czech, Malachi Jones, Daigon Millett, Ben Penrod, Lillian Vickers
Honor Roll (3.50 - 3.99 GPA)
First grade
Jordee Bell, Macie Burt, Joseph Gallien, Lit Herring, Trinity Limppo, Tucker Martin, Chloe McDonough, Luna Slade
Second grade
Alice Coleman, Amber Collins, Angelo Garcia, Mark Green, Chance Kennedy, Abbygayle Kinde, Brook' Lyn Loghry, Zeva Lyon, Joey McDonough, Jayden Palmer, Teagan Prine
Third grade
Lee Ann Aubin, David Baxter, Jaylei Bell, Samuel Blair, Karson Byars, Elijah Coleman, Samuel Guerrero, Faith Johnson, Heaven McCray, Syler Millett, Gracelynn Penrod, Kylan Swihart
Fourth grade
Kyler Baldwin, Dalon Burt, Nikolai Flanagan, Briella Lyman, Isabella Son, Madelyn Swanson
Fifth grade
Clayton Bairn, Alexis Doll, Armin Herring, Ammon Holland, Brayden Kirkendall, Kierlyn Standifird
Sixth grade
Rylan Evans, Cobrin Millett, Ethan Solomon
Seventh grade
Tyreil Begay, Clay Chapman, Colby Waldrep
Eighth grade
Dakota Baldwin, Kaely Blake, Megan Chamberlain, Olivia Chartier Cayden Clarke, Keera McKim, Andrew Reidhead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.