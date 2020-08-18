PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is accepting applications from Arizona educators who want to incorporate wildlife education in their classrooms, either online or in person.
The goal is to provide funding for teachers to help them implement education about conservation, endangered species protection, wildlife and more. The amount of each grant can vary, but will not exceed $2,000.
Any education professional who operates within the state of Arizona is eligible to apply. This includes government and non-profit employees who are responsible for educating Arizona students. Preference will be given to K-12 district and charter school teachers, however.
For more information about eligibility requirements, including a grant application, visit AZGFD’s K-12 grants. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 1, 2020. Grants are supported through the Heritage Fund, an initiative approved by voters in 1990 and funded through Arizona Lottery ticket sales.
AZGFD also has free educational resources on its website that are available to teachers, parents and students. From completing wildlife science projects and activity sheets at home, to watching educational YouTube videos, these fun and engaging activities won’t disappoint.
For more information about the grants and educational programs, contact Eric Proctor, wildlife education coordinator, at 602-329-8021.
