Over this Fall Break, the University of Arizona Navajo Cooperative Extension partnered with George Washington Academy to build their school a Hoop House for the Gardening elective.
The Hoop House is located between the 2nd and 3rd grade classrooms to protect it from high winds. One of the students, Sophie Hamblin and Beth Kulish assisted in building the project.
The Hoop House for the Gardening Elective Class is taught by Mrs. Connie Husicker and available to students in grades 3 — 8.
Representatives for project were from St. Johns, Holbrook, Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Window Rock, Snowflake and Vernon. This was an amazing project, and partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.