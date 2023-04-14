Tom Horne

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, flanked by GOP legislators, speaks at an April 12, 2023, press conference at which he advocated for more police officers on Arizona school campuses.

 Gloria Rebecca Gomez/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — Flanked by GOP lawmakers, Arizona Superintendent Tom Horne urged schools across the state to add school resource officers to their staff, calling them a critical defense in a time when the country is roiling from an unprecedented surge in mass shootings. 

“I don’t want, on my watch – or anyone else’s watch, for that matter – to see somebody invade a school and shoot people … because there’s no one there to protect the students or the staff,” Horne said, during an April 12 press conference at the state Capitol in which he unveiled the results of a public opinion poll that showed parental support for SROs in schools.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.