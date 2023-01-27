don't starve public schools

Alivia Davis, 11, rallies for education at the state Capitol in February of 2022.

 Hope O’Brien/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — As schools across the state face down an impending fiscal cliff, lawmakers met on Thursday to discuss what their options are — despite the fact that legislation to address the issue has been ready to go since the session started. 

The financial dilemma is caused by school funding in the state exceeding, for the second year in a row, a limit placed in the state’s constitution by voters in 1980. If not resolved by the March 1 deadline, schools would be forced to make $1.4 billion in end-of-year cuts. Overriding that spending cap, called the aggregate expenditure limit, requires a two-thirds vote in each chamber of the legislature. 

