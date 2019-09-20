SHOW LOW — Three “Legendary Teachers” were recognized during the Thursday, Sept. 12 Show Low Unified School District board meeting.
“Legendary Teachers” are nominated and selected by students, teachers and administration in a variety of ways and recognized by their department head for exceptional contributions to their site and the district.
Renee Higginbotham from Show Low High School, Glenda McMillan from Show Low Junior High and Tami Heggen from Nikolaus Homestead Elementary were selected for the month of September.
About the teachers
Renee Higginbotham, although relatively new to the district, is described as a “valuable addition” to the SLHS staff. She holds a Master’s degree in Recreation Management and recently received her Master’s in Education. “She has stepped up as a department leader with exceptional skills,” says SLHS Assistant Principal Ashley Robertson.
Glenda McMillan is a long-time staff member described as “always exhibiting extra effort and support” to students and staff. “She is positive and generous by nature, has a contagious laugh and has secured $8,600 in grants and funding for SLJH students,” says SLJH Principal Becky Clark.
Tami Heggen was nominated by Nikolaus Homestead Elementary principal Kevin Hall. “She is kind, always cheerful and shows much patience and love for her students,” says Hall. “ She has very engaging lessons and recognizes the strengths in others.”
She is described by her students as “nice,” funny” and “she makes my day fun, not boring,” say Heggen’s students. “She helps me learn to read and she doesn’t scream at me,” are other student comments.
The Show Low Unified School District has been recognizing “Legendary Teachers” since 2016. For more information on how to nominate a teacher, call the district office at 928-537-6000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.